Banco in Dublin 7: A New Italian Bakery and Takeaway Dedicated to the Craft of Italian Baking and Pasta

Banco in Dublin 7 is a new Italian bakery and takeaway that will serve authentic Italian pastries, filled savory focaccias, and Roman pizza slices. It will also sell the breads and fresh pastas that have made Grano across the road so successful, this time for customers to finish at home.

Banco in Dublin 7 will serve pastries in the morning, focaccias at lunchtime and pizza in the evenings, a secret that has been closely watched by locals for months.

Despite the neighborhood's nosiness, there has been little to see as owner Roberto Mungo has been careful to keep the details of his plans under wraps. A big, bold black and white sign appeared over the door of Number 17, all it said was ‘Banco’, but it is not a bank.

When the newspaper pages covering every inch of the plate glass frontage are removed, they will reveal Mungo's latest homage to Mark Moriarty's whipped ricotta dip with hot honey, pine nuts, and preserved lemon pesto. From Tuesday, June 2nd, Banco will serve authentic Italian pastries, filled savory focaccias, and Roman pizza slices. It will also sell the breads and fresh pastas that have made Grano across the road so successful, this time for customers to finish at home.

Mungo describes his latest enterprise as 'a boutique artisan bakery and takeaway dedicated to the craft of Italian baking and pasta, with grain at the centre of everything.

' The name comes from the idea of coffee and food 'al banco', or 'at the counter. ' He will be using the ancient grains grown by his father on a piece of land in their home place of Calabria in southern Italy. Mungo, who opened Grano eight years ago, has taken his time about it, ensuring that everything accords exactly with his vision.

The ovens and coffee machines have been brought in from Italy, along with most of the staff. Everything Banco sells will be made on site, from the long-fermented breads and pastries to the pasta, focaccia, and pizzas. The marble and wood counters and the white and yellow tiles have echoes of the fornos Mungo remembers from his childhood. He recalls with fondness stopping at such places to pick up pastries and mini pizzas on his way to school.

The few shelves that there are in Banco will stock house-made grissini, savory crackers, biscuits, and seasonal baked goods, including panettone at Christmas and colomba at Easter. Banco's proximity to Mungo's existing businesses will allow him to keep on top of it, and the outlet will be run by Alan Heffernan, his head baker and manager.

Mungo wants to see the place shift its sales with the sun, opening at 7:30am for a breakfast crowd before moving on through lunch and dinner. He is leaning heavily on a Roman tradition of neighborhood bakeries and forno counters, while he has borrowed the culture of the bottega, where fresh pasta is made by hand each day for customers to take home and cook themselves, from the labyrinthine streets of Bologna. He wants to bring that here to Stoneybatter





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Italian Bakery Italian Baking Italian Pasta Italian Pastries Italian Focaccia Italian Pizza Italian Forno Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture Italian Neighborhood Italian Counter Culture Italian Neighborhood Bakeries Italian Bottega Culture Italian Ancient Grains Italian Calabria Italian Rome Italian Bologna Italian Food Culture

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