Bandol's nine‑room boutique hotel on a car‑free island takes guests from pastis heritage to modern comfort, with a private spa, Michelin‑starred dining, a curated art program and a new wellness focus. The island's unique combination of reclaimed seafront, artisanal activities and communal events makes it a top spot over the summer. Each of the three buildings reflects its own personality but all share a holistic vision.

Bandol sky, a car‑free island of twelve hectares, has quietly reinvented itself as a private paradise that blends Provençal charm with contemporary luxury. The isle, which is only a seven‑minute private boat ride from the French Riviera, was acquired in 1950 by pastis mogul Paul Ricard.

He envisioned a place that would spread joy and simple pleasure, turning the island into a sought‑after social and cultural hub for locals, families, and well‑known personalities. Over the decades, its laid‑back atmosphere, sandy shores, and picturesque harbour have remained a hallmark of the Mediterranean way of life. Over the past five years, the island has undergone a mindful transformation, in partnership between the Ricard family and the Zannier hotel group, renowned for its commitment to beauty through simplicity.

The result is a 93‑room boutique hotel that spans the island in three distinct buildings: Delos, Soukana, and Madrague. Each building reflects its own personality while sharing a commitment to hospitality and relaxation. Delos offers grand views of the sea and a prominent bar. Soukana places wellbeing at its core, adjacent to an impressive spa, and provides a private pool.

Madrague, four quaint houses traditionally used by fishermen, features private gardens and is ideal for families and multi‑generational stays near the harbour. Additional facilities include a kids' club, a diving centre, and the Resonance Spa, where guests can receive bespoke treatments such as 3D skin analysis, body composition assessment, and cryotherapy profiling. The spa's menu boasts Augustinus Bader rituals, botanical Apoticari treatments from Auvergne, a hammam, mud baths, an infrared dome, acupuncture, osteopathy, dry needling, yoga, meditation, and reformer Pilates.

Dining options are curated under the eye of Michelin‑starred chef Lionel Levy. Le Grand Large offers panoramic sea views and will serve rotating programmes featuring guest chefs. Café Paul Richard delivers traditional Provençal fare, while Nonna Beach provides all‑day beachside dining and cocktails. Soukana Restaurant offers Asian‑fusion inspired dishes.

Art has a prominent place on the island; more than 200 pieces by various artists-guest rooms, gardens, and public spaces-are curated by Orae Gallery. A creators‑in‑residence programme supports embroiderers, potters, weavers, and designers, allowing guests to take part in immersive craft workshops. One resident artist, Croatian ceramicist Zeljana Vidoviec Mioli, draws inspiration from the texture and rhythm of the Adriatic coastline.

Even visitors who do not stay can access the island on a day‑trip via a shuttle boat for about €10, with a full 30‑minute walking circuit that leads to lunch at Nonna Beach. The island's renewed facilities, cultural emphasis, and serene ambiance ensure that it remains a must‑see destination for those seeking a blend of relaxation, creativity, and gastronomic excellence.

Training and sharing knowledge about these resources fosters a tighter bond between the island's overview, lifestyle, and the modern vision for the regional tourism network that has grown increasingly influential and cerulean across coastal enterprises worldwide





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Bandol Luxury Island Boutique Hotel Wellness Spa Michelin‑Starred Dining

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