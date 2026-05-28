Bank Holiday drivers warned of morning‑after alcohol impairment

Officials caution motorists that alcohol can affect driving ability well into the next day and provide guidelines on safe waiting periods after drinking.

As Ireland gets ready for the June Bank Holiday weekend, officials are urging motorists to think twice before getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking.

The period between the early morning hours and midday on the day after a celebration is often called the 'danger window' because alcohol can remain in the bloodstream long after the last drink is finished. Even if a person feels sober, blood‑alcohol levels may still be high enough to impair judgement, coordination and reaction time, making the road unsafe for both the driver and other users.

Drinkaware, the national alcohol education charity, points out that many people underestimate how long alcohol stays in the body. The organisation explains that the liver processes roughly one standard drink per hour, and the clock starts ticking only after the final sip. A typical pint of beer contains two standard drinks, meaning it takes at least two hours to clear that pint.

Larger servings at home are often bigger than the official standard, so the actual processing time can be longer than people expect. The only proven method to lower blood‑alcohol concentration is time; eating, drinking water, taking a hot shower, drinking coffee, or even exercising do not accelerate the metabolism of alcohol. Dearbhla O'Brien, chief executive of Drinkaware, advises that the safest approach is to plan ahead.

This might involve arranging a designated driver, using public transport, spacing drinks over a longer period, or opting for non‑alcoholic alternatives. The charity's online Drinks Calculator can estimate how many hours are needed before a person is likely to be fit to drive based on the type and amount of alcohol consumed.

For example, six pints of lager or stout, which typically contain about 4.5 percent alcohol, require a minimum of twelve hours before it is safe to operate a vehicle. Similarly, finishing a whole bottle of wine calls for at least eight hours of abstinence from driving. By respecting these guidelines, holiday revelers can enjoy their gatherings without putting themselves or others at risk on the roads





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