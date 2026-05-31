Bank Holiday Tick Warning: Essential Checks for Pet Owners After Outdoor Walks

Pet owners are advised to check their animals for ticks after outdoor activities this Bank Holiday, as ticks pose a year-round risk for Lyme disease and other infections. Learn how to spot and remove ticks safely.

Pet owners in Ireland are being urged to incorporate a simple but vital step into their outdoor routine this Bank Holiday weekend: checking their pets for ticks after every walk.

Ticks are small arachnids that feed on the blood of mammals, birds, and reptiles, and they are found across the country in both urban and rural settings. While often associated with countryside walks, ticks can also be present in parks, gardens, long grass, and woodland edges, meaning pets can pick them up closer to home than many people realize.

The risk is not limited to hikes or forest trails; any grassy or wooded area can harbor ticks, including local green spaces and even backyards. As Lyme Disease Awareness Month draws to a close, veterinarians stress that the danger persists year-round, with the Health Service Executive reporting up to 400 cases of Lyme disease in Ireland annually.

Ticks are most active from April onwards, but they can remain a threat in milder months, making regular checks essential for pet health and family wellbeing. A thorough tick check involves running your hands slowly over your pet's coat, feeling for small bumps that could indicate a tick. Ticks can be hard to spot, especially on longer-haired pets, and they often attach in areas that are less visible.

Owners should pay particular attention to the ears, head, neck, paws, underbelly, armpits, and beneath collars or harnesses. These are common hiding spots where ticks can lodge and feed unnoticed. If a tick is found, it is crucial to remove it correctly-never squeeze or pull it off with fingers, as this can leave parts of the tick behind and increase the risk of infection. Instead, use a tick removal tool or consult a veterinarian for safe removal.

Because pets can bring ticks into the home, owners should also check their own clothing, skin, and children after spending time in grassy or wooded areas. This is especially important during Bank Holiday weekends when many families enjoy outdoor activities like walking on bogs, hills, or gardening. Veterinary professionals recommend discussing year-round flea and tick prevention options with your vet. These include monthly tablets, quarterly chews, or a 12-month injection.

Seán Coffey, MVB of Mulcair Vets in Newport, Co Tipperary, emphasizes that the message is not to avoid the outdoors but to make tick checks a routine part of coming home. Just like wiping muddy paws or refilling the water bowl, a quick tick check after a walk can make a real difference. Ticks are small and easy to miss, so slowing down and inspecting thoroughly is key.

If an owner finds a tick and is unsure how to remove it, they should contact their vet for guidance. Awareness is often highlighted in May, but ticks remain an issue well beyond Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Regular checks and appropriate parasite treatments can protect your pet's health and give owners confidence to enjoy the outdoors safely. This Bank Holiday, make tick checks a habit-your pet and family will thank you





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