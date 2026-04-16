Bank of Ireland Charts Growth Path, Proposes LSE Delisting and Share Buyback for Small Holders

Bank of Ireland has announced ambitious growth targets for the next three years, including compound annual growth rates of 3% in deposits, 4% in loans, and 10% in assets under management. Concurrently, the bank is planning to delist from the London Stock Exchange and offer a buyback to thousands of small legacy shareholders, whose stakes have been diluted by past bailouts. The move aims to streamline operations and reduce administrative costs, with a vote scheduled at the upcoming AGM. Financial performance remains strong, with a €1.2 billion net profit last year and plans for full return to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Bank of Ireland's chief executive, Myles O’Grady, has outlined ambitious growth targets for the financial institution over the next three years. The bank is aiming for a compound annual growth rate of 3 per cent in deposits, 4 per cent in loans, and an impressive 10 per cent in assets under management. These projections signal a strategic focus on expanding core banking activities and wealth management.

In a significant move impacting its shareholder base, Bank of Ireland is proposing to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and simultaneously offer to buy out thousands of legacy shareholders who hold very small stakes. These holdings have become severely diluted following the bank's crisis-era bailouts. The detailed plans were communicated to shareholders in a circular issued in advance of the annual general meeting scheduled for May 21. Akshaya Bhargava, the group chairman, explained the rationale behind the LSE delisting, stating that trading volume in ordinary shares on the LSE has become negligible compared to the overall trading of the company's shares. Consequently, the board believes that the expense of maintaining the LSE listing is no longer beneficial for the company and its shareholders collectively. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on this proposal at the AGM. It is important to note that Bank of Ireland's primary listing remains in Dublin.

The bank's plan to offer an odd-lot buyback is specifically targeting holders of 30 or fewer shares. Collectively, these shareholders represent a substantial 35 per cent of the total shareholder count, yet their combined stake accounts for a mere 0.03 per cent of the issued share capital. The proposed offer would price these buybacks at a 5 per cent premium to the stock's average price in the five days preceding the offer's launch. A key incentive for participating shareholders is the absence of any transaction costs. Bank of Ireland highlighted that the ability for these small shareholders to trade their shares and receive dividend payments has been hampered by disproportionately high dealing costs and banking charges. The bank further elaborated that the ongoing administrative expenses associated with managing a large number of these small shareholdings are disproportionate to the value of those holdings and ultimately impact all shareholders. This initiative follows similar actions by other Irish banks; AIB announced plans for a second odd-lot offer last month, and PTSB executed a comparable offer in 2024.

In terms of financial performance, Bank of Ireland reported a net profit of €1.2 billion last year and intends to return this entire amount to shareholders through dividends and a stock buyback program. The bank's medium-term outlook projects net interest income to rise to €3.4 billion this year from €3.37 billion in 2025, with a gradual increase to €3.85 billion by 2028, leading to a total income of €4.75 billion by the end of this period. These financial projections underscore the bank's commitment to profitability and shareholder returns.





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Bank Of Ireland Growth Targets Shareholder Buyback LSE Delisting Financial Performance

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