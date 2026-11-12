Bank of Ireland Launches Fraud Awareness Week Campaign

Bank of Ireland urges consumers to question suspicious activity during Fraud Awareness Week, highlighting common scams and new security tools.

Bank of Ireland has initiated a comprehensive new fraud awareness campaign just ahead of Fraud Awareness Week, aiming to educate the public on identifying and stopping sophisticated scams. The financial institution is urging consumers to move beyond mere recognition of fraudulent tactics and develop the confidence to actively challenge suspicious activity. This initiative addresses a critical gap where many individuals believe they can spot scams but fail to take the necessary proactive steps to protect their finances.

The Confidence Gap in Scam Detection

Recent research conducted by Bank of Ireland reveals that seven in ten people in Ireland express confidence in their ability to identify online scams. However, this self-assurance does not always translate into protective action. Fraudsters continue to exploit fundamental human behaviors, such as trust and emotion, alongside the pressures of everyday life, resulting in significant financial losses across the country. The campaign seeks to bridge the gap between recognizing a threat and having the conviction to act upon it.

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Common Scam Tactics Identified by Bank

Criminals employ a diverse array of methods to target both consumers and businesses, ranging from fake investment opportunities to fraudulent phone calls. Investment and recovery scams often involve fraudsters impersonating legitimate firms or targeting previous victims with promises to recover lost money for a fee. Invoice redirection fraud sees criminals intercepting genuine correspondence to redirect payments into fraudulent bank accounts, while romance scams rely on building long-term trust before manipulating victims into sending funds.

Digital and Purchase Fraud Methods

Online shopping scams and fake retailers frequently trick consumers into paying for products or services that never arrive, leading to direct financial loss. Smishing and vishing tactics involve fraudsters impersonating trusted organizations through text messages or phone calls to obtain sensitive personal information. Additionally, CEO fraud involves criminals impersonating senior business leaders to pressure employees into making urgent payments or purchasing vouchers, exploiting hierarchical authority within companies.

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Three Simple Steps to Defend Yourself

Bank of Ireland recommends a three-step approach to defend against these threats before clicking links, responding to messages, or making payments. First, individuals should Stop and take a moment to avoid rushing when receiving urgent or high-pressure requests. Second, they must Think about the many forms fraud can take and question the legitimacy of the request. Finally, remember that Bank of Ireland will never ask for full banking login details, PINs, passwords, or security codes, providing a clear baseline for verification.

Tools and Services for Consumer Protection

To support these defensive habits, Bank of Ireland offers several services designed to help customers identify potential fraud and secure their accounts. The bank provides guidance on recognizing scams through its dedicated resources and offers a TextChecker service to verify suspicious text messages. Additional features include Spend Alerts, Verification of Payee, Card Freeze functionality, and 24/7 access to the Fraud Team, ensuring comprehensive protection.

Building Confidence for Future Security

The ultimate goal of this campaign is to empower consumers to feel comfortable challenging unusual requests. By recognizing scams and knowing exactly what action to take, individuals can regain control over their finances and make more informed decisions. Bank of Ireland emphasizes that true security comes from the confidence to question anomalies, ensuring that fraudsters cannot easily exploit normal human behaviors or daily demands.