Barcelona Beat Aston Villa 3-0 as Yamal and Raphinha Score in Champions League

Lamine Yamal scored early and Raphinha added a second-half double as Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 at Camp Nou, ending Villa's perfect start to the league phase and handing Unai Emery another loss at the stadium.

Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the Champions League at Camp Nou, handing Unai Emery another painful defeat at the stadium on his 55th birthday.

Lamine Yamal scored early and Raphinha added a second-half double to end Villa's 100 per cent start to the league phase. Emery has now lost 15 of his 16 matches at Barcelona, including the famous Remontada nine years ago when his PSG side lost a last-16 tie 6-1 after leading 4-0 from the first leg. The match was watched by super fan Prince William as a reward for Villa's progress in Emery's four years in charge.

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Lamine Yamal Scores Early For Barcelona

Barcelona took the lead in the seventh minute after Villa gifted them a goal. Joao Gomes blindly passed straight to Yamal from a goal-kick and the teenager whipped a finish into the corner from 12 yards. Yamal became the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history and later whipped two efforts just wide. Villa could have been level within minutes as they caused chaos from two corners.

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Matty Cash arrived late at the far post and his drilled effort was deflected wide, then the second delivery found Gomes, who thought he was about to make amends until Joao Cancelo produced a fine block. Villa began to expose Barcelona's high line and should have equalised in the 19th minute. Nicolas Jackson raced clear down the right and teed up Johan Manzambi, who dragged his shot wide.

Jackson was sent clear again and looked set to beat Joan Garcia, but the on-rushing goalkeeper got a foot to the ball and made a vital tackle. Villa suffered another nervy moment when Zion Suzuki put his side in danger playing out from the back, but he made up for it by saving Anthony Gordon's effort. Manzambi then surged into the box again, but Garcia was equal to it. Those missed chances proved important.

Raphinha Scores Twice To Double Lead

Barcelona doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Fermin Lopez fed Raphinha on the edge of the box and his effort deflected off Pau Torres' heel into the corner. The third came 12 minutes later and was a lovely goal as Cancelo skipped clear of John McGinn and picked out Raphinha, who made no mistake from six yards. Raphinha, Europe's most prolific scorer, has now bagged 19 goals in 13 games this season.

Earlier in the match, Ian Maatsen received a booking for bringing down Yamal, highlighting Villa's difficulty containing the winger. Leon Goretzka sent a glancing header against a post as Villa tried to get on the scoresheet. The size of the defeat could have got out of hand. Another poor Suzuki pass played Boubacar Kamara into trouble, with the Japan international denying Fermin from the resulting shot.

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Pedri delivered 69 minutes of elite midfield performance, operating alongside Rodri to stifle Villa's attempts to build play and dictate the rhythm. Villa manager Emery deployed a strategy to press Barcelona and stifle their possession game, but the plan failed. The visitors tried to sit deep and snap into challenges, yet were held at arm's length by Barcelona's high defensive line. Early long passes from McGinn aimed to exploit spaces behind the defence but were largely ineffective.

Camp Nou Renovations Alter Stadium Atmosphere

The match took place at Camp Nou, which is undergoing extensive renovations that have altered the stadium's atmosphere and infrastructure. Vast sections of the roof remain open, allowing rain to enter, while construction debris and hoardings line the stands. Despite these disruptions, home supporters created a vibrant environment, particularly after the opening goal. The new tiers at the top of the stands are already installed, offering a glimpse of the completed project.

The ongoing construction contributed to a somewhat thin atmosphere at the start, contrasting with the roaring celebrations that followed Barcelona's goals. Villa still have some winnable games to come and remain a good bet to finish in the top eight of the league phase. For Barcelona, the result showcased their continued dominance in European competition and exposed vulnerabilities in Villa's approach against elite possession-based teams.