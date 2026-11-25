Barcelona defeated Sabah 4-1 in the Champions League thanks to two goals from Anthony Gordon. The victory strengthens Barcelona's position for a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Barcelona delivered a commanding performance to defeat Sabah with a score of 4-1 at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. This crucial Champions League victory significantly enhances the Catalan club's prospects of securing a top-eight finish in the league phase standings. Anthony Gordon was the standout performer, scoring two goals to lead the offensive charge against the Azerbaijani side.

Gordon Leads Barcelona Offense

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in the 31st minute after Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov pushed a cross from Karim Adeyemi into Gordon's path. The England international had previously scored four goals against Qarabag for Newcastle in Baku, demonstrating his effectiveness in this location. He struck again just six minutes into the second half, converting a rebound from a save by Gabriel Jesus to extend the lead.

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Flick Makes Strategic Starting Changes

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick made notable tactical adjustments for this away fixture, resting key players like Raphinha and teenage star Lamine Yamal. Instead, Flick handed Gabriel Jesus a rare start up front following his summer transfer from Arsenal. Karim Adeyemi also contributed to the attacking output, scoring the third goal for Barcelona after receiving a precise cross from Alejandro Balde.

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Sabah Reduces Deficit Late in Match

Despite the heavy defeat, Sabah managed to pull one goal back through Joy-Lance Mickels. Mickels finished coolly after Christian Nwachukwu passed the ball across the goal. Gabriel Jesus added a fourth goal for Barcelona from close range after Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov parried a header from Jules Kounde. This result marked Barcelona's fourth win in five Champions League matches this season.