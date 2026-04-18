Baumgardner Calls Out Taylor for Dublin Retirement Fight

Unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has thrown down the gauntlet to Irish boxing icon Katie Taylor, expressing a strong desire to be her opponent for her highly anticipated retirement fight in Dublin. Following her dominant victory, Baumgardner and her promoter, Jake Paul, directly challenged Taylor to a showdown, dismissing other potential opponents.

The prospect of Katie Taylor 's highly anticipated retirement bout in Dublin has gained significant momentum with the emergence of Alycia Baumgardner as a prime contender for the opponent. Baumgardner, the unified junior lightweight champion, solidified her claim following a dominant unanimous decision victory over Bo Mi Re Shin at Madison Square Garden. The American fighter wasted no time in turning her attention to Taylor, explicitly calling her out in the immediate aftermath of her triumph.

Her promoter, Jake Paul, a prominent figure in the boxing world, amplified the call to action, urging Taylor to cease delaying a fight that has captivated the attention of fans globally. Baumgardner's statements were clear and decisive. When addressing potential future opponents, she explicitly mentioned both Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, while swiftly dismissing the possibility of a bout with British boxer Caroline Dubois.

Her colorful analogy, describing Dubois as a guppy and herself as a piranha, underscored her singular focus on securing a high-profile clash with Taylor. This strategic targeting by Baumgardner and her promoter signals a clear intent to engineer a marquee event, one that would undoubtedly draw massive crowds and widespread media coverage, particularly if it were to take place in Taylor's native Ireland.

The continued discussions surrounding potential venues, including the iconic Croke Park, further suggest that a farewell fight for the Irish legend is not a matter of if, but when. Baumgardner's performance against Shin, which saw her secure scores of 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91, demonstrated her capability as a champion. Her record now stands at an impressive 18 wins with only one loss.

Following her victory, she expressed her readiness to return to the ring in the fall, emphasizing her dedication to continuous improvement and her commitment to pushing boundaries in women's sports. While Baumgardner currently holds unified junior lightweight titles, it is understood that Taylor is not actively seeking to add more belts to her illustrious collection at this stage of her career.

Instead, the allure of a homecoming fight in Dublin, against a formidable opponent like Baumgardner, appears to be the primary driving force behind Taylor's impending retirement bout. Baumgardner's confidence and outspokenness, even commenting on fighting while on her period, showcase a fearless mentality that aligns with the high-stakes nature of a potential showdown with Taylor.

Her statement about still learning and growing in the ring, despite her championship status, suggests a fighter who is hungry for challenges and committed to constant evolution, making her an exceptionally compelling opponent for Taylor's final career engagement.





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