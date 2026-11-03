Bayern Munich Defy Absences to Beat Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich secured a crucial 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid despite significant injuries and coaching absences, with Harry Kane leading the charge.

Bayern Munich overcame a staggering list of absences to secure a commanding 2-0 victory away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Teenage Germany forward Lennart Karl opened the scoring for the German champions, followed by a second goal from Konrad Laimer to seal the memorable win in Madrid. The result highlights the squad's resilience against a well-stocked casualty ward that sidelined key performers during the crucial match.

Key Players Lead Bayern Victory

The German club arrived in the Spanish capital without coach Vincent Kompany, who was sidelined due to a meningitis-related condition. Additionally, the team faced a significant injury crisis, with Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, and Ismael Saibari all listed on the injury reserve list. Despite these substantial challenges, freshly-minted Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane and captain Joshua Kimmich effectively marshaled their troops to deliver a professional performance against a formidable opponent. Laimer, who was named man of the match by UEFA, provided an assist for the second goal and emphasized the team's collective strength and tactical discipline throughout the ninety-minute contest.

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Kane's Record Chase Continues

Harry Kane played a pivotal role in the victory by providing the assist for Laimer's goal, yet he failed to score himself. This outcome means the English striker missed the opportunity to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record for scoring in 11 straight Champions League games. Bayern captain Manuel Neuer expressed pride in the team's unity, stating that they are standing together despite the difficult times at Bayern in the last weeks. He noted that the squad was delighted to experience this team victory together and to provide a strong answer to those who doubted their performance against a top team just two points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Laimer Praises Squad Conviction

Konrad Laimer highlighted the importance of the win, telling Amazon Prime that there was a lot of noise around them heading into the match. He expressed strong conviction in the squad they have and the players at their disposal, noting that they showed the type of football they can play over the full duration of the game. Laimer admitted that the team could have scored another goal or two but emphasized that the victory was very deserved against a good team. He classified the result as an important three points that helps stabilize their position in the group standings during a challenging phase of the tournament.

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Inter Milan Dominate Feyenoord

In other Champions League action, Inter Milan got their stuttering campaign back on track with a comfortable 3-0 win against Dutch giants Feyenoord. The victory was bolstered by a superb first-half strike from German defender Yann Bisseck, who capitalized on space to drill a curling shot past Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst. The three-time champions of Europe had lost their first two group games but demonstrated far too much quality for a disappointing Feyenoord side that struggled to answer Inter's pace and attacking ability. The match took place on a clear and crisp evening in Rotterdam, where Inter quickly silenced the ever-raucous crowd at De Kuip by piling on sustained pressure.

Next Steps for European Contenders

Inter Milan doubled their advantage shortly after Bisseck's opening goal when Djed Spence found acres of space on the right flank. His shot looped up off a defender, allowing Pio Esposito to bundle in with his head from short range to increase the lead. Piotr Zielinski added a third goal in the fifty-fourth minute with an unstoppable drive off the post, effectively ending the contest as a threat. With the game resolved, Inter boss Cristian Chivu made changes, bringing off star striker Marcus Thuram. The win saw Inter climb to a more respectable place in the middle of the Champions League table, while Feyenoord's solitary victory leaves them adrift of the knock-out phase.

Future Fixtures and League Standing

The conclusion of the match was marked by a short interruption when fireworks launched from outside the stadium landed on the pitch and roof. The match itself then fizzled out as Inter cruised and Feyenoord failed to find any spark to penetrate the Italian defences. Feyenoord's next Champions League encounter is a home tie against Porto, while Inter Milan welcome Stuttgart in their upcoming fixture. This result marks a significant turnaround for Inter Milan, who now have a more favorable path to the knockout stages compared to Feyenoord, who must now fight for survival in the group.