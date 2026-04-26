BBC Journalist Caitriona Perry Details Harrowing Experience at White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Former RTÉ broadcaster Caitriona Perry, now with the BBC, recounts her experience at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when an active shooter opened fire at the Washington Hilton hotel. She describes the chaos, the evacuation of President Trump, and the subsequent lockdown.

Former RTÉ journalist Caitriona Perry , now a prominent figure at the BBC , experienced a harrowing ordeal firsthand at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner . The event, a traditionally glamorous and lighthearted affair, was abruptly disrupted by an active shooter incident at the Washington Hilton hotel.

Perry, serving as the BBC News Chief Presenter, recounted the terrifying moments in a detailed Instagram video, describing a sudden shift from anticipation and elegance to a desperate scramble for safety. She vividly remembered preparing for the dinner, noting the unexpected contrast between the event’s intended atmosphere and the ensuing chaos. The incident unfolded while President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were in attendance.

Perry described hearing a significant disturbance outside the ballroom – a ‘loud kerfuffle’ – accompanied by the sounds of breaking glass and overturned furniture. Seated centrally along the aisle, she and other attendees initially registered the commotion as a general disruption before the situation escalated rapidly. The arrival of security and Secret Service personnel, shouting instructions to take cover, signaled the gravity of the threat.

Perry reported hearing gunshots originating from outside the room, immediately preceding the swift evacuation of President Trump. Following the President’s removal, the remaining guests were instructed to ‘shelter in place,’ remaining in a state of uncertainty as the Secret Service worked to secure the area and assess the situation. The period that followed was one of anxious waiting, with attendees ‘stuck in the room’ while law enforcement investigated.

There was even discussion, Perry noted, about potentially resuming the event, a suggestion quickly dismissed by authorities due to the active crime scene. The shooter, it was later revealed, had been a guest at the hotel itself, gaining access to the ballroom entrance armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. This detail underscored the vulnerability of the event and the potential for a far more devastating outcome.

Following the immediate crisis, President Trump delivered a briefing at the White House, providing a comprehensive overview of the shooting and the ongoing investigation. Perry concluded her account by expressing gratitude for the outpouring of concern from those who had reached out to check on her well-being, sharing a final image of herself with a comforting cup of tea.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat of violence and the importance of vigilance, even at events intended for celebration and political discourse. The quick response of security forces undoubtedly prevented a larger tragedy, but the experience left an indelible mark on those present, including Caitriona Perry, who bravely shared her firsthand account with the public





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Caitriona Perry White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting BBC Donald Trump Active Shooter Washington Hilton Security Secret Service

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump EvacuatedMultiple shots were fired at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, prompting the immediate evacuation of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. A suspect is in custody, and an investigation is underway.

Read more »

Revive White Clothes with a 20 Cent Aspirin HackA simple and affordable laundry hack using aspirin tablets to brighten and remove stains from white clothing, restoring them to their original sparkle without harsh chemicals.

Read more »

How the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner unfoldedTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots heardPresident Donald Trump was attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday when chaos broke out and gunshots were heard, prompting his quick evacuation – the shooter has since been apprehended

Read more »

Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Suspect IdentifiedUS President Trump and his cabinet were briefly evacuated from the Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC after a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old California resident and Caltech graduate, has been taken into custody. Authorities are currently investigating the motive.

Read more »

Gunman Attacks White House Correspondents’ Dinner; Trump SafeA shooting occurred at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday night, prompting a security response and the evacuation of President Trump and other dignitaries. Journalist Caitriona Perry, who was in attendance, shared footage of the chaotic scene.

Read more »