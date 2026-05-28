BDO fined for NMCN audit breaches, faces regulatory scrutiny

BDO has been fined by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) for mistakes in NMCN’s 2019 audit, which were ‘significant and serious’ and involved ‘numerous and pervasive breaches’ that were ‘fundamental to BDO’s audit work’. BDO also faces heightened regulatory scrutiny over its audit work, including that for NMCN. BDO resigned as auditor of NMCN in 2020 after 10 years. The FRC noted BDO’s exceptional level of co-operation. BDO is also facing an £80 million lawsuit from the administrators of NMCN, which claims that the auditor drafted two versions of its audit opinion in 2019: one with a material uncertainty over the company’s going concern, the other giving it a clean bill of health. The administrators claim that BDO signed off the clean version after NMCN management sent BDO ‘significantly more optimistic’ cash flow predictions.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) fined BDO £75,000 for mistakes in NMCN ’s 2019 audit, which were ‘significant and serious’ and involved ‘numerous and pervasive breaches’ that were ‘fundamental to BDO ’s audit work’.

Both fines were discounted for co-operation to £1.3mn and about £50,000 respectively. BDO admitted the breaches. NMCN’s demise in 2021 followed a months-long delay in announcing its financial results for 2020. The group had delivered major building and national infrastructure projects.

BDO faces heightened regulatory scrutiny over its audit work, including that for NMCN. BDO resigned as auditor of NMCN in 2020 after 10 years. The FRC noted BDO’s exceptional level of co-operation. BDO is also facing an £80 million lawsuit from the administrators of NMCN, which claims that the auditor drafted two versions of its audit opinion in 2019: one with a material uncertainty over the company’s going concern, the other giving it a clean bill of health.

The administrators claim that BDO signed off the clean version after NMCN management sent BDO ‘significantly more optimistic’ cash flow predictions. At the time, BDO declined to comment on an ongoing legal case. The watchdog is separately probing BDO for its audit of Home REIT, a property fund, which is winding down after a short seller accused it of misleading investors.

In November, the watchdog fined two former BDO partners and the firm more than £6mn for separate ‘extremely serious’ misconduct





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BDO Financial Reporting Council NMCN Audit Breaches Going Concern Cash Flow Predictions Regulatory Scrutiny Exceptional Level Of Co-Operation £80 Million Lawsuit

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