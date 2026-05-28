Be Careful with Summer Rubbish to Avoid Fire Risks

Households in Ireland are being warned to be careful with what they mix in with their normal rubbish during summer clear-outs, as disposable BBQs, gas canisters and other hazardous materials can create fire risks.

The warm weather has sparked a rise in garden parties, outdoor cooking and summer clear-outs, but sometimes people are not careful with what they mix in with their normal rubbish.

Disposable BBQs, gas canisters or fuel are often mixed in with general rubbish, which quickly becomes a dangerous fire risk. This warning comes as families across Ireland prepare gardens, patios and outdoor spaces for summer, often clearing out sheds, old furniture and other items. When people finish cooking, they tend to tidy up the garden and assume the ash or disposable BBQ is safe to throw away because it looks cold.

However, ash and coals can hold heat for hours, and in some cases, much longer than people realise. If hot ash, charcoal or a disposable BBQ is put into a bin bag, wheelie bin or mixed rubbish pile, it can quickly become a fire risk. Households are also being urged not to dispose of gas canisters, lighter fluid, batteries, vapes or electrical items in general rubbish during summer clear-outs.

The risk in summer clear-outs is not just the volume of waste, but also what is hidden inside it. Gas canisters, lighter fluid, batteries, vapes, old electricals, paint and chemicals should never be mixed into general rubbish. These items can create real risks once they are loaded, crushed or processed. Items that households should never put into normal rubbish bags include gas canisters, lighter fluid, batteries, vapes, old electricals, paint and chemicals.

It is a good and safe idea to separate BBQ waste, fuel and electrical items before starting a clear-out. People should always let BBQ ash and coals cool completely before disposal, and check local council guidance for gas canisters, electrical waste, and hazardous materials. By taking these precautions, households can ensure a safe and enjoyable summer





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Summer Rubbish Fire Risks BBQ Waste Gas Canisters Electrical Items

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island Contestants Reveal Summer Villa PreferencesSeveral single participants share their ideal partner traits and relationship goals ahead of the upcoming summer season, highlighting looks, personality, humor, and drama preferences for the reality show setting.

Read more »

Affordable Sail‑and‑Stay Packages Make Summer Family Holidays ViableSail‑and‑stay bundles combine ferry travel with lodging in France and Spain, offering families low‑cost alternatives to expensive July‑August vacations, with fares starting from eight hundred euros for short trips.

Read more »

Irish parents warned not to give certain summer drinks to children under 10The FSAI have said under-10s should not drink slushies with glycerol

Read more »

Our Deadly Summer by Emer McLysaght & Sarah Breen: Fast-paced millennial mysteryCo-authors successfully transition from humorous contemporary fiction to darkly comic crime

Read more »