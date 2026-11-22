The Bean Feasa exhibition highlights thirteen women driving nature restoration across Ireland, blending portraiture with environmental advocacy to reveal community-led ecological change.

The Bean Feasa: Women in Nature exhibition currently illuminates the critical work of thirteen women at the forefront of nature restoration across Ireland. This photography project, spearheaded by artist Evanna Lynch, brings together diverse stories from communities engaged in peatland recovery, regenerative farming, river protection, and biodiversity education. The initiative serves as a visual record of the people and knowledge systems behind Ireland's shifting relationship with its natural environment.

Evanna Lynch And Community-Led Storytelling Origins

Evanna Lynch developed her practice through a national nomination process that identified women demonstrating sustained leadership in environmental sectors. Lynch credits her training at the Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) for transforming her career path from film study in London to professional photography in Ireland. She worked under mentors Kate Nolan, Martin Healey, and Aoife Herrity, who helped her synthesize interests in storytelling, directing, and image-making into a cohesive artistic practice focused on portraiture.

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Thirteen Women Driving Environmental Change

The project centers on thirteen women whose experiences are rooted in specific landscapes and forms of practice, including Anna Browne, Rena Blake, and Lisa Fingleton. The title Bean Feasa translates to wise woman, a descriptor Lynch found apt for the subjects who balance assertiveness, compassion, and practicality in their work. The collaboration involved close work with Trish Lambe from Photo Museum Ireland, as well as Shirley Clerkin and Emily Nolan from Tochar, who supported the documentation of these women's contributions to the national environmental agenda.

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Artistic Workshops And Community Care Connections

Photography sessions revealed deep connections between environmental stewardship and community care, with subjects like Rena Blake and Lisa Fingleton sharing moments of profound calm at The Barnaway Farm in Kerry. The work highlights how artistic expression intersects with ecological action, evidenced by Anna Browne's wildflower workshops and the creative spaces developed at regenerative farms. Lynch observed that the impact of nature restoration extends beyond ecology, influencing how communities treat one another and fostering a shared sense of responsibility for local landscapes.

Future Accessibility And National Environmental Impact

The exhibition invites audiences to recognize the long-term commitment and collaboration required to shape Ireland's environmental future through local knowledge and people-centered approaches. Lynch advocates for greater accessibility to arts and creative outlets, particularly for young people and marginalized communities who lack current opportunities for engagement. The project underscores the value of community-engaged work, demonstrating how creative practices can feed into broader social and environmental goals across the country.