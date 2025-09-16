Beat the 8-Legged Invaders: 7 Easy Ways to Keep Spiders Out This Autumn

As spider season descends upon Ireland, learn how to keep eight-legged critters at bay naturally and effectively with these eco-friendly tips.

September arrives in Ireland, marking the beginning of spider season. As temperatures cool and nights grow longer, male spiders emerge from their hiding places, seeking mates and venturing into homes, gardens, and windowsills. While most spiders pose no threat, their sudden appearances can trigger fear and anxiety in many. Traditional pest control methods can be expensive and involve harsh chemicals, leaving homeowners seeking eco-friendly alternatives.

Experts at End of Tenancy Cleaning have shared with Express a series of simple and effective ways to deter spiders this autumn, including a surprising 50-cent hack that could make your house spider-free before October. One of the most effective natural repellents is peppermint oil. Its strong scent overpowers spiders' sensitive sense of smell, causing them to flee. Mix peppermint oil with water in a spray bottle and apply it generously to areas prone to spider infestations. However, exercise caution if you have pets, as peppermint oil can be toxic. Citrus fruits, particularly lemons and oranges, are also known to repel spiders. Fresh lemon juice diluted with water or rubbed orange peels around windows and doorways can effectively keep them at bay. White vinegar, a common household item, is another excellent natural spider repellent. Its acetic acid content is highly irritating to spiders. Mix equal parts water and white vinegar and spray it around windows, doorways, and other potential entry points. This method is pet-friendly and poses no harmful effects. Chestnuts, particularly those collected during the autumn months, repel spiders naturally thanks to their oils. Placing a few chestnuts around your home or near windows can discourage spiders from entering. Lighting candles is another effective way to keep spiders away. Spiders dislike strong scents like lemon, cinnamon, and citronella, as well as the smell of smoke. Positioning candles on windowsills, where spiders frequently enter, can deter them. Ensure candles are placed out of reach of children to prevent accidents





