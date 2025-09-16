Beauty Advent Calendar Shopping Guide: Top Picks for 2025

This year's beauty advent calendars are packed with exciting finds and incredible value. Check out this curated list of some of the best offerings available now.

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and with it comes the highly anticipated arrival of beauty advent calendar s. While the festive season might still be months away, retailers are already unveiling their most tempting offerings, featuring a treasure trove of luxurious products. These calendars aren't just a fun way to build anticipation for Christmas; they also provide an incredible opportunity to score a substantial amount of makeup and skincare goodies for a fraction of their usual price.

If you're looking to treat yourself or a beauty enthusiast in your life, now is the perfect time to start browsing and securing your chosen calendar before they sell out. Here's a glimpse at some of the most coveted beauty advent calendars gracing shelves this year, each offering exceptional value and a diverse selection of full-size and deluxe-sized products:Space NK: Known for its stellar curation of high-end beauty brands, the Space NK Advent Calendar continues to be a fan favorite. This year's edition boasts an impressive lineup of 36 items valued at over €1,300, but it's available for a remarkably affordable €299. The calendar will also feature a surprise product from a brand new to Space NK. LookFantastic: Look Fantastic's advent calendars consistently sell out quickly, and it's easy to see why. They're packed with makeup and skincare essentials from beloved brands, all at a reasonable price point. The 2025 Beauty Advent Calendar includes a generous selection of items worth over €770, but it retails for just €120, making it an absolute steal. Sculpted by Aimee: Sculpted by Aimee has just unveiled their advent calendar, offering a fantastic opportunity to save on some of their best-selling products. It features a mix of mini and full-size favorites, including five exclusive treats. No7: No7 is offering two exquisite advent calendars this year, each catering to different preferences. The No7 25 Days of Beauty Calendar features 10 full-size products and a selection of deluxe minis, while the ultra-luxurious No7 Ultimate Beauty Calendar showcases 25 full-size bestsellers, including their revolutionary Future Renew and Pro Artist makeup lines. Charlotte Tilbury: Packed with iconic and trendsetting products, the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Treasure Chest is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast. It includes four skincare saviors, eight makeup products, and a total value of €326 for an RRP of €215, offering savings of up to €100 or more. Kash Beauty: The Story of KASH calendar from KASH Beauty is already generating significant buzz. This first-of-its-kind calendar features 7 full-size products, 5 travel-size essentials, and one exclusive unreleased item, carefully curated by founder Keilidh to represent the KASH journey. Bellamianta: The Bellamianta Treasure Trove is a winner for those seeking the ultimate glow. Loaded with tanning icons, makeup must-haves, and skincare saviors, it's designed to keep you flawlessly bronzed throughout the holiday season. Be ready for the brand's signature full-size icons, travel-size minis, and luxe accessories. BPerfect: The BPerfect 15-day Signature Collection Advent Calendar offers everything you need to transition from day to night. Featuring 6 brand-new exclusives and 9 cult favorites in makeup and skincare, it's the perfect arsenal for all your festive looks.





