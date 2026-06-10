Belfast Arson and Unrest Follow Anti-Immigration Protests After Stabbing

Widespread disorder erupted in Belfast and Northern Ireland after an anti-immigration protest sparked arson attacks on homes and vehicles. Political leaders condemned the violence as a response to a serious stabbing incident that left a man hospitalized. The suspected attacker, an asylum seeker from Algeria, had been granted leave to remain.

Multiple reports from Belfast detail ongoing civil unrest following an anti-immigration protest organized in response to a serious stabbing attack on Monday night. The disorder, which erupted on Tuesday evening in several areas including east Belfast , Newtownards Road, Lendrick Street, and the Ligoniel Road area, resulted in numerous vehicles and homes being set on fire.

In Portadown, a police car was also targeted and destroyed by fire. The scale of the incidents was significant, with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attending 62 separate incidents between 7pm and midnight, requiring 21 additional fire appliances from across the region to cope with the demand. Residents were forced to flee their homes as masked individuals engaged in arson and violent confrontation.

A Glider bus was notably burnt out on Newtownards Road, and the widespread damage highlighted the intensity of the disturbance. Political leaders have issued strong condemnations. Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the events as "outright thuggery" and stated that "Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice.

" Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added, "Taking frustration at the evil actions of a person out on those who had no part in it is utterly wrong. " Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said, "The scenes of disorder we have witnessed in some parts of Northern Ireland this evening are only damaging communities and putting innocent lives at risk.

" Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson confirmed that officers were working with partner agencies to respond to incidents as they arose and help keep the public safe. The original stabbing incident occurred on Monday night in the Kinnaird Avenue area of north Belfast. The victim, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital in serious condition with wounds to his eyes, face and back.

The attack, which was captured on video and widely shared, appears to show the suspect repeatedly stabbing the victim's head and neck while he was on the ground. Bystanders, including one holding a hurling stick, intervened to stop the attack. The suspect in the stabbing is an Algerian national who entered Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland in February 2023 after flying to Dublin from Paris.

He claimed asylum upon arrival and was granted leave to remain in the UK until 2028 in September 2023. He now faces additional charges for the stabbing, including possession of an article with a blade in a public place and making threats to kill. The PSNI has declared a critical incident in response to the stabbing and subsequent unrest





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Belfast Northern Ireland Stabbing Anti-Immigration Protest Arson Riot PSNI Political Condemnation

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