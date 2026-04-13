Belfast Bar Worker Blake Greer Remembered with Affection After Sudden Death

Tributes pour in for Blake Greer, a popular bar worker at The Northern Whig in Belfast, who passed away suddenly on April 11th. Colleagues, friends, and family remember his infectious laughter, kindness, and mischievous spirit.

The community is mourning the sudden passing of Blake Greer , a beloved bar worker at The Northern Whig in Belfast City Centre. Blake, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11th, is being remembered by colleagues, friends, and family for his infectious laughter, kind heart, and mischievous personality. He was a cherished member of the staff at The Northern Whig , where he became an integral part of the team, always ready to lend a helping hand and bring joy to those around him.

His presence at the bar was a source of warmth and camaraderie, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he encountered. The news of his untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing their profound sadness and sharing memories of Blake's vibrant spirit. Tributes have poured in from all corners, highlighting Blake's unique ability to make people smile and his genuine willingness to go above and beyond for others. The Northern Whig, in a heartfelt statement, expressed their deep sorrow, describing Blake as a 'much-loved friend and colleague' who was always present, always helpful, and always ready to make people laugh. They emphasized his 'cheeky, mischievous nature' and the positive impact he had on the lives of those around him. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming. The statement also conveyed the deep condolences of the bar’s staff to Blake's family and loved ones, acknowledging the immense pain they are experiencing. Blake’s family are also grieving for their beloved son, brother, boyfriend, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Funeral announcements are to follow. A statement on Funeraltimes, released by the family, details Blake's close relationships and the deep love he shared with his parents, Gerard and Julie, his siblings, Rhys and Chelsea, and his girlfriend, Elizabeth. They recognized him as the beloved grandson of Kathleen & Brendan Dowd and Maria and the late Bobby Greer, a dear nephew, cousin and good friend to many. The outpouring of love and support from the community underscores the profound impact Blake had on those around him. His memory will undoubtedly live on through the countless smiles he brought to faces and the warmth he radiated. The funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, allowing friends, family, and colleagues to gather and celebrate the life of a truly special individual. Anyone with any enquiries is asked to contact Charles Rourke & Sons Funeral Directors 028 4461 3740





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