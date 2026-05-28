Belfast-Born Designer Rebekah Murphy Weaves Storytelling into Unique Fashion Pieces

Fashion designer Rebekah Murphy discusses how her Belfast upbringing influences her designs, the lack of affordable studio spaces in Ireland, and her most innovative pieces. Despite the challenges of finding affordable workspace, Murphy is determined to make her mark on the Irish fashion scene, drawing inspiration from the city's storytelling tradition and incorporating unexpected materials into her designs.

Rebekah Murphy , a budding textile design er and fashion enthusiast, shares her journey and the influences behind her unique designs in an interview with RSVP Live.

Currently in her second year at the Belfast School of Art, Rebekah is carving a niche for herself in the Irish fashion scene, drawing inspiration from her Belfast upbringing and the city's rich storytelling tradition. Growing up, Rebekah noticed that Belfast residents often prefer to focus on the lighter, more humorous aspects of their experiences, a trait she incorporates into her designs.

'I try to do that a lot with my work, do the kind of lighter, more quirky bits of storytelling rather than focusing on the heavy thing that it might actually be about,' she explains





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