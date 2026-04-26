Belfast Car Bomb Aimed to Kill Police, Officials Say

A car bomb exploded near a police station in Dunmurry, Belfast, intended to kill officers and cause widespread harm. The incident has been widely condemned by political leaders and authorities, who reaffirm their commitment to peace and justice.

A car bomb detonated outside a police station in Dunmurry, a suburb of Belfast , Northern Ireland , on Sunday morning, prompting evacuations and a significant security operation.

Authorities have stated the device was deliberately intended to kill police officers and inflict maximum damage, demonstrating a reckless disregard for the safety of nearby residents. The explosion occurred in a side street adjacent to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) station in the Kingsway area, and forensic teams are currently examining the remnants of the burnt-out vehicle.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders across Northern Ireland and the UK, who have emphasized the importance of upholding the peace process and bringing those responsible to justice. The chairman of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, Brendan Mullan, articulated the gravity of the situation, highlighting the deliberate intent to harm officers and the potential for widespread civilian casualties.

He expressed relief that no one was seriously injured, praising the swift response of the police, explosive ordnance disposal (ATO) teams, and emergency services. Mullan underscored the troubling pattern of recent attacks on police stations, noting this was the second such incident in recent weeks, and contrasted this violence with the overwhelming public support for the Good Friday Agreement.

He firmly stated that such acts have no place in a society striving for peace and reaffirmed unwavering support for the PSNI. First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the attack, asserting that the perpetrators represent no one and have no constructive role to play in society. She emphasized the determination to build a peaceful future for all, particularly for younger generations.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson echoed this sentiment, describing the reports as deeply concerning and calling for a robust legal response to any attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate communities or target law enforcement. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn characterized the attack as a cowardly act of attempted murder and destruction, emphasizing the total disregard for the lives of both local residents and police officers.

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to peace and vowed to strengthen collective resolve in the face of such violence. The attack has reignited concerns about the continued threat posed by dissident republican groups, who remain opposed to the peace process and seek to destabilize Northern Ireland. Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader and former police officer Jon Burrows described the explosion as a display of cowardly criminality, almost certainly perpetrated by these groups.

He pointed out that while the PSNI are often the primary target, these groups demonstrate a callous indifference to the potential for harm to innocent bystanders. Burrows labeled them as desperate, depraved, and morally bankrupt individuals attempting to drag Northern Ireland back to a period of conflict, but expressed confidence in their ultimate failure. The PSNI issued a statement requesting the public to avoid the Kingsway area while cordons remain in place and an evacuation operation continues.

This incident follows a similar attempted attack last month, where a delivery driver was forced at gunpoint to transport an explosive device to a police station in Lurgan. While that device did not detonate, it underscored the ongoing threat and the tactics employed by dissident groups. The authorities are investigating potential links between the two incidents and are working to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The focus remains on ensuring public safety and preventing further attacks, while simultaneously reinforcing the commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future for Northern Ireland





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Northern Ireland Belfast Car Bomb PSNI Dissident Republicans Peace Process Explosion Security Alert

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