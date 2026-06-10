Belfast Riots: Woman Rescues Family from Mob Violence After Stabbing Attack

A woman in Belfast risked her life to rescue a family from a mob who attempted to force their way into their home and hurled fireworks during riots triggered by a stabbing attack. The family, targeted because they were foreign, would have been 'beaten to a pulp' without her intervention, according to reports. Violence erupted across the city with a bus, businesses and homes set alight, forcing evacuations. Pastors condemned the attacks on innocent people, while a 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing.

In the Shankill Road area of Belfast, a woman's quick thinking and bravery likely prevented a tragic outcome during the riots that followed Monday night's stabbing attack .

As protestors attempted to break into a family's home and threw fireworks, she intervened, leading the family-a man, his wife, and their teenage daughter-to safety. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, recounted that the mob was intent on driving the family out, seemingly because they were foreign. She described the family as appearing "really, really scared" and felt compelled to act.

"I just said, come out with me, I'll help you, just come with me... I walked out with them and I could see people looking at me," she told BBC. She then confronted the demonstrators, emphasizing that the family had no connection to the stabbing incident.

"We just kept walking and walked right out of the street with them and walked right around the corner. " She believes that without her intervention, "definitely, something really bad would have happened" and expressed dread at the thought of what might have occurred. The woman also drew parallels to the previous year's riots in Northern Ireland, underscoring the lingering tensions. The riots spread across Belfast, with rioters setting fire to a bus, businesses, and homes.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate residents from their properties as disorder flared. In the Crumlin Road area, Pastor Jack McKee reported that several properties were set ablaze and members of his congregation, who have been part of the community for 20 years, were displaced and suffered attacks on their homes.

"I'm angry and I'm disappointed that this is the response of people in our community," said the pastor, who has been supporting those affected. He condemned the violence directed at innocent people and stressed that such actions do not help anyone.

Meanwhile, police have charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with Monday night's stabbing. He also faces charges of possession of a bladed article in a public place and making threats to kill. The victim, a man in his 40s, remains in serious condition in hospital with severe injuries to his eye, face, and back. The suspect is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The events have sparked widespread concern about community safety and the escalation of violence in response to the stabbing





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Belfast Riots Stabbing Attack Mob Violence Family Rescue PSNI Northern Ireland Criminal Charges Community Reaction

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