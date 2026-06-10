Belfast Unrest: Violent Protests Erupt After Stabbing, Targeting Immigrant Communities

Violent protests broke out in Belfast following a stabbing incident, leading to arson, property destruction, and forced displacement of immigrant residents. Political leaders condemn the racially motivated attacks and call for calm.

The recent outbreak of violent unrest in Belfast has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders and heightened concerns about community tension s. The violence erupted following the serious stabbing of a man in his forties, Stephen Ogilvie, in the Kinnaird Avenue area on Monday night.

A suspect, 30-year-old Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese national, was subsequently charged with attempted murder, denied bail, and remanded in custody. In the aftermath, protests against immigration turned into riots, with masked individuals targeting homes and businesses owned by immigrants, setting vehicles on fire, and erecting roadblocks that paralyzed parts of the city. Buildings were damaged and burned, and residents were forced to flee their homes in fear.

The Tánaiste, Simon Harris, described the scenes as chilling and emphasized that there is no justification for racist attacks, highlighting the terror experienced by families, including children. First Minister Michelle O'Neill labeled the actions as outright thuggery, while Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey noted the disturbing similarity to past sectarian violence. Authorities had appealed for calm as the situation developed, but the escalation led to a significant police presence and ongoing investigations into the coordinated attacks.

The events underscore deep-seated societal fractures and the challenges of managing public order amidst heightened immigration debates in Northern Ireland





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Belfast Violence Anti-Immigration Protest Racial Targeting Northern Ireland Unrest Stabbing Incident Community Tension

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