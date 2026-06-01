Belgian Paralympic Athlete Marieke Vervoort Dies at 40 After Battling Chronic Pain

Marieke Vervoort, a Belgian Paralympic athlete, has died at the age of 40 after battling chronic pain for decades. She won multiple medals before choosing to end her life due to her condition.

Marieke Vervoort , a Belgian Paralympic athlete, won multiple medals before choosing to end her life due to her battle with chronic pain . She suffered from reflex sympathetic dystrophy , a condition characterised by severe, chronic and persistent pain in the limbs.

At the age of 33, she claimed her first Paralympic medal, taking silver in the 200m at the London 2012 Paralympic Games. Her condition deteriorated over the years, forcing her to step away from triathlons and subsequently move into blokarting and wheelchair racing. In 2013, she set a new European record of 33.65 in the T52 200m race at Oordegem, Belgium.

However, she suffered another cruel blow in 2014 when she lost consciousness while cooking and poured boiling water over herself, resulting in second and third-degree burns from her chest down to her ankles. Despite this, she made another return and claimed gold at the IPC Athletics World Championships, cementing her status as world champion. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games, she secured the silver medal in the T51/52 400m wheelchair race and bronze in the T51/52 100m.

It was during this period that Vervoort disclosed she was contemplating euthanasia. Prior to the Rio Paralympics, she described the competition as her 'last wish'. She clarified that euthanasia would not take place immediately following the Games. Vervoort had endured decades of debilitating symptoms since the age of 14, which brought severe pain, paralysis in her legs, and made sleep extremely difficult.

The 40-year-old died away by euthanasia on 22 October 2019, with her decision receiving support from fellow Paralympians, including Briton Ollie Hynd. Hynd expressed his empathy towards Vervoort's situation, stating that pushing oneself to the limit with a neurological condition is extremely difficult. There are some days that he wakes up in so much pain, he said





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Marieke Vervoort Belgian Paralympic Athlete Chronic Pain Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Euthanasia

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