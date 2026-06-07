Belle Burden's 'Strangers': A Cautionary Tale of Privilege and Precarious Marriage

A review of Belle Burden's memoir 'Strangers,' which details the dissolution of her seemingly perfect marriage, the financial devastation from an unwise prenuptial agreement, and the broader lessons for women about financial autonomy.

Belle Burden 's memoir Strangers is on one level the painfully ordinary story of the dissolution of a marriage in midlife. On another, it is a sorry tale of extraordinary privilege and colossal financial foolishness.

If you are a woman married to a man, or considering marriage, or contemplating divorce, or if you are a man to whom any of this applies, you have likely encountered this book. It is ubiquitous: on bestseller lists, Oprah, and social media feeds.

The short, relatable version is that Burden thought she and her husband, whom she calls James (while a quick internet search reveals his real name, we stick with James), were in a happy if somewhat staid marriage for nearly 21 years. They had three children. She was soon to turn 50.

One night, a week into the first Covid lockdown, Burden was mopping her kitchen floor when she received a call from a stranger whose wife was having an affair with James. Within 12 hours, conflict-avoidant, birdwatching, boring James walked out, renouncing his attachment to the homes on Martha's Vineyard and in Tribeca, custody of the children, Burden herself, and their shared history. But not the millions he had quietly accumulated.

She experienced waves of panic and grief, feeling she no longer knew the person she had spent her entire adult life with. So far, a standard midlife cautionary tale. The longer and less relatable version involves hedge funds, trust funds, country club memberships, $400,000 keys to private beaches, and unwise prenuptials.

When you strip back the gilded trappings of their comfortable life, where retreating to the beach house at the start of the pandemic required not forgetting the children's cellos, the book becomes, as Drew Barrymore put it, an incredible tutorial for women. Burden describes how during the marriage she emptied her trusts to buy the family's two homes. James's name went on both deeds, but a prenup meant the millions he accumulated during the marriage remained his alone upon divorce.

I could not afford to buy James out of either home. I would have to sell both, she writes. Only at the very last hour did he agree to give up both properties. Divorce records reveal she had total personal wealth of about $63 million in no fewer than five trusts, various other assets, and $50,000 per month in baseline child support post-divorce.

By any standard, this is not financial penury. But does it matter if her financially ruinous divorce is another woman's wildest dreams? Does it lessen the impact of her warning if she omitted key details and exaggerated her precarity? Not if the legions of fans defending her are any indication.

Many women recognize that, away from the internet's fury over feeling sorry for a divorced heiress who should never have signed that prenup, the book may not tell the whole truth but it tells essential truths. Burden says she wants women to consider what might happen when a marriage ends. They should also think about what happens from practically the moment it begins.

There is nothing explicit in the average heterosexual marriage vows about the bride promising to love, honor, and surrender her financial autonomy, but for many couples it is taken as read. Although there is a striking lack of data on this issue for Ireland, we know that women's earnings trajectory dips after they have children and never recovers, and that nearly 30% of women work part-time compared to about 13% of men, a choice impacting career prospects and pension entitlements.

While attitudes to caring roles may have changed in theory, women still shoulder far more of this burden. Burden's story, despite its privilege, highlights a universal vulnerability: financial dependence in marriage can leave anyone exposed when love fails





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