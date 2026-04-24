Bellerin Strikes Late to Deny Real Madrid, Boosts Barcelona's Title Hopes

Former Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin scored a late equalizer for Real Betis against Real Madrid in a 1-1 La Liga draw, giving Barcelona a significant advantage in the Spanish title race. Vinicius Junior had given Madrid the lead, but Bellerin's stoppage-time goal secured a point for Betis and extended Barcelona's provisional lead to eight points.

The La Liga title race received an unexpected twist on Friday evening as former Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin secured a late 1-1 draw for Real Betis against Real Madrid .

This result inadvertently favors Barcelona, extending their provisional lead at the top of the Spanish standings. The match, played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, saw Vinicius Junior open the scoring for Real Madrid in the 17th minute, seemingly setting the stage for a crucial victory for Los Blancos.

However, Bellerin’s dramatic equalizer in stoppage time dashed those hopes, ensuring a share of the spoils and injecting renewed optimism into Barcelona’s title aspirations. Real Madrid, under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa, appeared to be on course to reduce Barcelona’s advantage. Vinicius Junior’s goal, a result of a swift counter-attack following a save by Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, was a testament to Madrid’s attacking prowess.

Jude Bellingham came close to doubling the lead with a powerful strike, but Valles demonstrated his agility with a crucial save. Despite Madrid’s dominance in the first half, Betis created several opportunities, forcing Real Madrid’s stand-in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin into a series of impressive saves. Lunin, deputizing for the injured Thibaut Courtois, proved to be a vital asset, denying Antony and Cedric Bakambu with excellent reflexes.

The first half concluded with Madrid holding a slender one-goal advantage, largely thanks to Lunin’s heroics. The second half saw a disallowed goal for Kylian Mbappe, ruled offside after connecting with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross. Madrid continued to rely on Lunin, who once again thwarted Cucho Hernandez with another strong save, while defender Dean Huijsen made a crucial block to deny Antony.

Betis continued to press for an equalizer, with Antony remaining their most dangerous attacker, but their appeals for a penalty were waved away by the referee. A late concern for Madrid arose when Mbappe signaled for a substitution, raising fears of a potential injury ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The decisive moment arrived in the dying seconds of the match.

A blocked cross fell kindly to Hector Bellerin, who unleashed a powerful shot that found the back of the net, sending the Betis faithful into raptures. The equalizer was a fitting reward for Betis’s relentless efforts throughout the game, and it significantly impacts the La Liga title race. Barcelona now have the opportunity to extend their lead to 11 points with a victory over Getafe on Saturday.

This would put them in a commanding position, making it increasingly difficult for Real Madrid to mount a serious challenge. The draw leaves Real Madrid facing an uphill battle, needing to win their remaining games and hope for slip-ups from Barcelona. The match also highlighted the importance of squad depth, with Lunin proving to be a reliable replacement for Courtois.

The potential injury to Mbappe is a major worry for Madrid, as the French striker is a key player in their attack. Bellerin’s goal, a poignant moment for the former Barcelona player, underscores the unpredictable nature of football and the impact individual performances can have on the outcome of a match. The result sets the stage for a thrilling weekend of La Liga action, with Barcelona poised to take a significant step towards claiming the Spanish title





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

La Liga Real Madrid Real Betis Hector Bellerin Vinicius Junior Barcelona Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSG close in on Ligue 1 title as Yamal injured while scoring winning penalty for BarcelonaThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Lamine Yamal Suffers Hamstring Injury But Expected to Be Fit for World CupBarcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has sustained a hamstring injury during a La Liga match, but the club believes he will recover in time to represent Spain at the upcoming World Cup. The injury occurred during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Read more »

Benfica's Prestianni Banned by UEFA for Discriminatory ConductUEFA has banned Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for six matches, with three suspended, following an incident during a Champions League match against Real Madrid where he was accused of using a homophobic slur against Vinicius Junior. Prestianni denies racism but has been sanctioned for discriminatory conduct.

Read more »

Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from French Open Due to Wrist InjuryTwo-time French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has announced his withdrawal from this year's tournament to continue recovery from a wrist injury sustained in Barcelona. He will also miss the Rome tournament. Alcaraz expresses disappointment but remains optimistic about a strong return.

Read more »

Real Weddings: Stephanie and Patrick’s stunning Luttrellstown Castle celebrationStephanie and Patrick celebrated their wedding in unforgettable style at the breathtaking Luttrellstown Castle.

Read more »

Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from French Open and Italian Open Due to Wrist InjuryTwo-time French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has announced his withdrawal from both the Italian Open and the French Open as he continues to recover from a right wrist injury sustained in Barcelona. The Spaniard will focus on recovery and monitor his progress before deciding on a return to competition.

Read more »