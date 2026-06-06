Beloved Entertainer Marion Fossett Passes Away

Marion Fossett, a popular entertainer and ringmaster of Fossett's Circus, has passed away in a Dublin hospital. She is remembered for her powerful voice, captivating performances, and her long history in the circus.

The popular entertainer Marion Fossett passed away in a Dublin hospital on Friday. Her family issued a statement on social media announcing the news, describing her as a 'shining star'.

Marion's family has a long history in the circus, with her great-grandfather George Lowe starting Fossett's Circus over 135 years ago. Marion took over the family business after her father retired as ringmaster in 1998. She also had a successful music career, being part of the girl group Sheeba, which represented Ireland in the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest. The group finished fifth in the competition and Marion's performance was praised by many.

Tributes have been pouring in for the popular entertainer, with many describing her as a 'force of nature'. Marion's career stretched far beyond the circus tent, with her representing Ireland at Eurovision and being a true Irish performer. She was known for her powerful voice and ability to hold an audience's attention with ease. Marion's legacy will not be forgotten, and she will be remembered as a shining star in the world of entertainment





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marion Fossett Fossett's Circus Sheeba Eurovision Song Contest Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix’s Reed Hastings: An icon of good leadership and bad governanceStreamer’s co-founder steps away as his progeny faces its biggest challenge

Read more »

What will €385,000 buy in Denmark, Portugal, Italy, Turkey and west Cork?One price, home and away: Thatched cottage in Denmark; colourful villa in Portugal; and more

Read more »

Immigration Bill Passes Despite Opposition, 'Anti-Weaponisation' Fund BanThe Senate passed a bill providing the Department of Homeland Security with an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement, despite opposition from Democrats and a provision to ban an $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponisation' fund that could compensate Trump's political allies for allegations of government mistreatment.

Read more »

Actor Anthony Head Passes Away at 72British actor Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has passed away at the age of 72. His daughters, Emily and Daisy, announced his death in a statement, saying he died peacefully of complications due to pneumonia. Head was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning several decades and numerous iconic roles. He will be deeply missed by friends, colleagues, and fans alike.

Read more »

Cork GAA great Denis Coughlan passes away aged 80Former hurler of the year won five All-Irelands, 12 Munster titles and four All-Stars across 16 seasons in both codes.

Read more »