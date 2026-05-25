Beloved Scratchcard Enthusiast and Manager of Eurospar in Dungiven, Co. Derry, Passes Away Suddenly

Shawn Keeley, a former manager of Eurospar in Dungiven, Co. Derry, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 23rd of May 2026. He was a beloved son, brother, and former resident of Dungiven, Co. Derry. Shawn's life was marked by his love for scratchcards and his ability to bring joy to those around him. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his loss and are remembering him with love and gratitude.

The then manager of Eurospar in Dungiven , Co. Derry bought the winning ' £50M Mega Cash Showdown’ Scratchcard from McNicholl’s Eurospar in Dungiven . Shawn Keeley , a beloved son , brother, and former resident of Dungiven , Co. Derry , passed away suddenly but peacefully on 23rd of May 2026.

His death notice was posted on social media by McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven, Co. Derry. Shawn's life was marked by his love for scratchcards and his ability to bring joy to those around him. He was a man who could light up any room as soon as he walked into it. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his loss and are remembering him with love and gratitude





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Shawn Keeley Eurospar Dungiven Co. Derry Scratchcards £50M Mega Cash Showdown’ Scratchcard Sudden Death Beloved Son Brother Former Resident Love Gratitude Garden Party Social Distancing £3 Scratchcards £5 Scratch Cards Jacket Pocket Shower Get Ready To Go Out Mcnicholl’S Eurospar £30 Winnings £50M Mega Cash Showdown’ Scratchcard Sudden But Peaceful Death Wake And Funeral Arrangements Family Flowers Only Donations Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT)

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