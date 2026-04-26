Ben Lerner on Transcription, ‘strange new media relics’ and life after heart surgery

A detailed look into Ben Lerner’s new novel, Transcription, exploring themes of technology, memory, and the impact of a recent heart surgery on his perspective and writing.

An interviewer arriving for an assignment without a recording device is chaotic behaviour. Not admitting to your much-admired interviewee that you submerged your now-defunct phone in the sink, and just asking him to share his earliest memory of disembodied voices instead, is a nightmarish way to proceed.

This, thankfully, is fiction. Ben Lerner’s new novel, Transcription, begins with the narrator, a 45-year-old writer, poised to interview Thomas, his 90-year-old mentor and father of his friend Max, with only his “corpse” of a phone and a feeling of “withdrawal indistinguishable from mild intoxication”.

He is in his old college town – “facing the past” as his daughter describes backwards-oriented train seats – but drinking in the immediacy of a deviceless world in which he has become “more aware of silicates glittering in the asphalt”. What follows in the American writer’s slender but layered fourth novel is a moving exploration of how technology both creates and eliminates distance, how smartphones change how we remember the dead and how we communicate across generations in the age of the screen.

Anxieties, mostly earnest, permeate its pages, but this is not Lerner’s contribution to the “techlash”. It’s a book that trades in thought-provoking ambiguities and intellectual nuance.

“It certainly involves a sense of how these devices have degraded our attention and can separate us as much as they connect us, but it would be a very boring book that was just, like, cell phones are bad, because we all kind of know that, right? ” he says. Michael Jackson was breathtaking at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. But what was the 10-year-old doing at his hotel?

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Max’s theory is that the iPad helps Emmie screen out some of the complexity of the world in a way that allows her to take in food. It becomes an example of an off-label use of the iPad. ” Max also recounts screenshotting a record of his phone call with a nurse who facilitates what they believe will be his last conversation with the hospitalised Thomas.

His call history is a fragment of digital ephemera that carries too much emotional significance to just let slip away. of a better phrase,” says Lerner.

“Like, what do you do? You might make a pilgrimage somewhere and take a stone home to keep you connected to that experience. What’s the digital equivalent of that? We conduct our lives, even our really intimate lives, through the medium of these devices.

” Transcription addresses a phase of communications history that has been semi-obscured by time. The poet and novelist is speaking over a Zoom call free of ironic hiccups from Paris, where he is staying at the bookshop Shakespeare and Company as part of the European promotion tour for his first novel since 2019’s The Topeka School. Transcription emerges seven months after the 47-year-old had open-heart surgery to replace a diseased portion of his aorta with an artificial graft.

He wrote about the condition in 10:04, his second novel, in which the narrator is conscious that the largest artery in his body might rupture at any moment.

“I feel good, I feel fine, but this is the first time I’ve made a big trip since the surgery, and there’s this feeling that everything is the first time again. The turbulence on the aeroplane feels a little bit different, and public speaking. Fragility wouldn’t be the right word for it, but there is just this kind of newness.

” In Cardiography, his recent essay for the New York Review of Books, he writes about how amplified his heartbeat sounded after the surgery. He mostly doesn’t hear it now, but the procedure has intensified his sense of the link between his body and the practices of writing and reading. He expects the surgery will infiltrate his work in the future, but he isn’t sure how yet.

“There are aspects of it that I’m still kind of processing. It’s been six or seven months, which both makes it seem like a really long time ago and like it was just yesterday. ” Generationally, we’re positioned to have a deep memory of the time before all this stuff but also be totally in it and corrupted by it. One point of origin for Transcription, meanwhile, was his interview with the poet Rosmarie Waldrop for The Paris Review





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