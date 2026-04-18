Benedictine Nuns Uncover Labourers' Lives at Kylemore Abbey, Reclaiming Famine-Era History

Benedictine nuns at Kylemore Abbey lead a project to restore and highlight the living quarters and lives of estate labourers, offering a vital counter-narrative to grand house histories and shedding light on a period of recovery after the Irish Famine.

The Benedictine nuns at Kylemore Abbey have spearheaded a significant historical reclamation project, focusing on the lives and living conditions of the labourers who once worked the estate. This initiative brings to light a lesser-known aspect of Irish history, moving beyond the traditional narratives of grand country houses. The restoration of the bothy, the modest living quarters for the estate's young, unmarried garden labourers, offers a tangible connection to the past.

The Benedictine community, which purchased Kylemore Abbey in 1920 after fleeing the ravages of World War I in Ypres, Belgium, has embraced their motto of ora et labora, translating to pray and work. This guiding principle has informed their long-standing commitment to restoring these essential parts of the estate, which overlook Pollacappul lake and are situated near the recently revitalised six-acre Victorian garden. The original structure, Kylemore Castle, was commissioned by Mitchell Henry in 1868 and intended as a gift for his wife, Margaret. Henry, a prosperous businessman and liberal Member of Parliament for Galway, also demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to the estate and its workers. During the restoration of the walled garden, which has drawn comparisons to the renowned Kew Gardens, numerous original tools and artefacts used by the gardeners were unearthed. These discoveries further illuminate the daily lives of those who toiled on the land. Within the labourers' bothy, visitors can gain a direct insight into the living quarters of the young, unmarried garden labourers. These individuals, despite the prevalent poverty in Connemara at the time, were relatively well-compensated for their work. The Henrys were known for introducing progressive ideas to this remote region. In a nation still grappling with the aftermath of An Gorta Mór, the Great Famine, the Henrys actively facilitated local workers in acquiring trades during the construction of Kylemore Castle and provided training as gardeners. They also established a school in Lettergesh for the children of tenants and encouraged the transformation of bogland into arable farmland. Catherine Connolly, speaking alongside Mother Karol O’Connell, the abbess of the Benedictine community at Kylemore Abbey, and Anja Gohlke, the head gardener and grounds manager, highlighted the historical significance of the restored bothy and tool shed. She noted that the Kylemore estate functioned as both a commercial and political experiment, yielding substantial material and social advantages for the entire region and leaving an enduring imprint on the landscape and the collective memory of the local populace. Conor Coyne, the abbey's chief executive, emphasised that Kylemore Abbey remains, above all, a monastic community, deeply entwined with its location and exhibiting a profound connection to the immediate area and the broader region. He stated that while the restored buildings are modest in size, they possess considerable significance, serving as testaments to the lives and labour of the individuals who worked this land. The skill, dedication, and daily commitment of these men and women sustained the garden across generations. By undertaking their restoration, the community is not merely preserving structures but actively honouring that rich legacy. This enduring legacy currently supports over 160 direct jobs and injects €100 million into the local economy annually. Kylemore Abbey is a popular destination, attracting approximately 600,000 visitors each year from around 80 different countries. Mother Karol O’Connell, the abbess, underscored that the foundational principles of work and prayer, coupled with values of stewardship, moderation, and beauty, are integral to their spiritual way of life. She explained that these Benedictine precepts are vividly embodied in the gardens through their original restoration, the careful preservation of the labourer’s bothy and tool shed, and the ongoing, fulfilling work of tending to nature and the estate





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Kylemore Abbey Benedictine Nuns Irish History Famine Era Labourer History

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