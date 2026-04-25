Benetton Stun Leinster in Dramatic URC Clash

Benetton defeated Leinster 29-26 in a thrilling United Rugby Championship match in Treviso, dealing a blow to Leinster’s preparations for their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon. A late penalty from Jacob Umaga secured the victory for the hosts.

Leinster suffered a frustrating and damaging defeat against Benetton in Treviso, falling to a 29-26 loss in their United Rugby Championship clash. This setback comes at a particularly inopportune moment for Leo Cullen’s side, just days before their crucial Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon.

The result sees Leinster drop to fourth in the URC standings, relinquishing their chance to secure a top-two finish. The match unfolded as a tale of missed opportunities and defensive lapses for Leinster, mirroring issues that have surfaced in recent weeks. Despite a strong starting lineup, they struggled to maintain control in the second half, allowing Benetton to capitalize and ultimately secure a dramatic victory.

The game began with an early try from Benetton’s Alessandro Garbisi, quickly answered by Conor O’Tighearnaigh for Leinster. However, a disallowed try for Frawley and a subsequent injury to Tadhg Furlong before halftime added to Leinster’s growing concerns. The second half saw a flurry of scoring action. Leinster extended their lead with tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, showcasing excellent interplay with Dan Sheehan, but Benetton responded with Ignacio Mendy and a powerful drive-over from Nicholas Gasperini, leveling the score.

A moment of brilliance from Sheehan and a well-timed pass from Fintan Gunne allowed Frawley to restore Leinster’s advantage, with Sam Prendergast adding the conversion. However, Benetton refused to yield, demonstrating resilience and determination. Gasperini scored his second try from another maul, and Umaga’s accurate conversion brought the teams level once more. In a tense finale, Benetton had a chance to take the lead with a penalty kick to the corner, but Leinster defended well.

A late penalty conceded by Jamie Osborne proved decisive, as Jacob Umaga calmly slotted the penalty through the posts, sealing the win for Benetton. While Caelan Doris made a successful return from concussion and Thomas Clarkson impressed off the bench, the defeat raises concerns for Leinster ahead of their Champions Cup semi-final. The match highlighted both Leinster’s attacking prowess and their defensive vulnerabilities. Despite scoring four tries, their inability to consistently control the game and defend effectively proved costly.

Benetton, on the other hand, displayed a strong set-piece game, particularly their mauling ability, which yielded two crucial tries. Jacob Umaga’s composure under pressure and accurate kicking were instrumental in their victory. The defeat serves as a wake-up call for Leinster, emphasizing the need for improved consistency and defensive solidity as they prepare to face Toulon.

The Champions Cup semi-final represents a significant challenge, and Leinster will need to address the issues exposed in this match to have any chance of reaching the final. The game also showcased the competitive nature of the URC, where even teams outside the top eight are capable of causing upsets. Benetton’s performance demonstrates their potential and resilience, while Leinster must regroup and refocus their efforts on the Champions Cup





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