Benidorm Holiday Warning: Two Mistakes Could Land You in Trouble

A British expat living in Benidorm has warned tourists about two common mistakes that could lead to accidents and financial liability. These mistakes relate to pedestrian crossings and the direction of traffic, which differ from rules in the UK and Ireland.

As summer approaches, many Irish holidaymakers are setting their sights on Spain , with Benidorm being a particularly popular destination. The resort town attracts a large number of British and Irish tourists, so much so that some have chosen to relocate there permanently.

One such expat, known online as Frank the Stag Man, has issued a warning to visitors about two common mistakes that could lead to serious trouble. Frank explained that tourists often fail to recognize differences between Spanish and UK road rules, which can be dangerous. He recounted an incident where he witnessed a woman being hit by a car while crossing a road because she didn't follow local regulations. One key difference lies in how pedestrian crossings are treated.

While Benidorm, like the UK, has zebra crossings marked with white stripes, Spanish drivers aren't always obligated to stop for pedestrians. Unlike Ireland, where motorists must give way to anyone waiting to cross, Spanish drivers may not stop if there's no traffic light system. Frank emphasized the importance of waiting until traffic has completely halted before stepping onto the road, stating, 'The cars don't always stop on these zebra crossings.

They're not like the zebra crossings back in the UK and Ireland. Sometimes the cars don't stop.

' This seemingly small difference can have significant consequences. Another crucial point Frank highlighted is the direction of traffic. In Ireland, drivers stay on the left side of the road, but in Spain, they drive on the right. This means pedestrians must look in the opposite direction to what they're accustomed to when crossing the street.

Frank warned that tourists often instinctively look the wrong way, putting themselves at risk. He stressed, 'A lot of you will end up looking in the wrong direction as you cross the road, because that's the direction the traffic comes from back where you are. So be very, very careful on the roads.

' Furthermore, Frank cautioned that pedestrians could be held financially responsible for damages if a collision is deemed their fault – for example, if they looked the wrong way before crossing. He urged visitors to be cautious, avoid assumptions about road rules, and always look in the correct direction to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday in Benidorm. He concluded by hoping his advice would help tourists stay safe and have a better experience during their visit





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Benidorm Spain Travel Safety Road Safety Pedestrian Crossings Traffic Rules Holiday Warning Expat Advice Ireland UK

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