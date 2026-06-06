Benvenuto Cellini Declared Non-Runner in Betfred Derby After Starting Gate Mishap

The Betfred Derby favorite Benvenuto Cellini was declared a non-runner after a hind leg got caught in the starting stall, leading to a fair start ruling and refund for backers.

The Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs saw a dramatic turn of events as the heavily favored Benvenuto Cellini , trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, was declared a non-runner after a starting stall mishap left the horse standing on three legs when the gates opened, effectively ending his chances before the race began.

The Chester Vase winner had been the 3-1 market leader for the premier Classic, but after a slow start he never threatened to land a telling blow in the hands of Ryan Moore. The stewards quickly announced an inquiry after the race, and with video footage showing Benvenuto Cellini had a hind leg on the inside shelf of the starting stall when the gates opened, it was adjudged he had been denied a fair start and was therefore declared a non-runner.

This decision meant that all bets placed on the favorite were refunded, a ruling that delighted his supporters but also triggered a Rule 4 deduction, reducing payouts on winning bets by 25 pence in the pound. Explaining the decision, the British Horseracing Authority's head of stewarding Shaun Parker said: 'The horses had left the stalls when we were notified immediately from the starter that there was a problem with regards to the favourite and how he had left the stalls.

Their view was that he had got a left hind leg caught up on the running board just before the start was effected. In reviewing the film after the running of the race, we then realised that also as the start was effected, his leg was caught up on the running board and he was effectively standing on three legs when the gates opened and unable to jump on terms with the field.

' Parker added: 'We took evidence, his hind leg was caught up on the running board when they started and Ryan realised there was a problem. He's dragging his leg out once he's gone. The important aspect of the inquiry is to ask has it materially affected him and the important part from that is what were the instructions, what were the intentions and how were they going to ride the horse?

Ryan said his instructions and his intention was to take the horse forward and be positive with him and we can see shortly after the start he's literally second-last and on the back foot from the start.

' Aidan O'Brien, commenting on the incident, said: 'What can you say? He unusually had his foot up on the side of the stalls, so it's unusual, but he's fine, that's just the way it is. Ryan said he just came out on three legs, but what can you do. He's fine, though.

' While the decision will have delighted Benvenuto Cellini's supporters, his withdrawal meant a Rule 4 deduction applied, which on this occasion saw 25 pence in the pound deducted from all winning bets. Parker acknowledged the difficulty of balancing fairness, stating: 'There's never going to be a perfect solution in terms of having a rule that is going to appease everybody.

On the counter (to those affected by a Rule 4 deduction), if you'd backed the favourite and that's happened to you at the start, it would be very difficult to explain why we didn't think that it had materially affected his chances and they'd actually lost their money.

' The incident highlights the challenges of ensuring a fair start in high-stakes racing, and Benvenuto Cellini is expected to be fine physically, but the Derby result will be remembered for this controversial non-runner declaration. The race was eventually won by [winner name if known, but since source didn't provide, we can omit or use placeholder; better to mention that the race proceeded without the favorite].

The Betfred Derby remains one of the most prestigious events in horse racing, and this year's edition will be marked by the unusual ruling that saw the pre-race favorite scratched after the starting gates opened





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Betfred Derby Benvenuto Cellini Non-Runner Starting Gate Incident Aidan O'brien

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