Benvenuto Cellini ruled out of French Derby as Constitution River emerges as top contender

Aidan O'Brien's Benvenuto Cellini has been ruled out of the French Derby, leaving Constitution River as the top contender. Constitution River is a warm 7/4 favourite to deliver his trainer a third success in the €1.5 million Chantilly classic.

Aidan O'Brien's Benvenuto Cellini has been ruled out of the French Derby at Chantilly this weekend, leaving the door open for Constitution River to make a trip to France.

Constitution River, a stable companion of Benvenuto Cellini, is a warm 7/4 favourite to deliver his trainer a third success in the €1.5 million Chantilly classic. The colt was briefly displaced from the top spot in the betting lists after reports of support for him, but O'Brien appeared to suggest that Constitution River is his likely number one for France.

However, he added that it could change, and the various forfeit stages of the Chantilly classic this week will be closely watched for any change of plan. Other Irish-trained horses, such as Hawk Mountain and Montreal, have been mentioned as likely to line up in France, while Pierre Bonnard, Christmas Day, and Action are set to accompany Benvenuto Cellini at Epsom.

In the 'Jockey Club', Donnacha O'Brien has left A Boy Named Susie among the 22 entries, with another forfeit stage on Tuesday and supplementary entries possible 24 hours after that. Only two other Irish-trained horses have ever won the French Derby, Assert and Caerleon, and the depth of Ballydoyle resources means that the competition will be fierce.

Meanwhile, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has reported that Minnie Hauk showed 'signs of mild lameness' on a front leg after her fifth-place finish in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. Aidan O'Brien has expressed interest in letting her take a shot at Daryz and some of Europe's top older horses in Royal Ascot's Prince of Wales's Stakes next month.

In other news, the 80-year-old multiple French champion trainer, Andre Fabre, has reported that Komorebi has emerged in good shape from his last start at Longchamp and will now go for the Prix du Jockey Club. Komorebi showed that he could go further and would probably prefer better ground as well, and Fabre believes that a step up in trip would suit him.

In the meantime, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has reported that Minnie Hauk showed 'signs of mild lameness' on a front leg after her fifth-place finish in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. Aidan O'Brien has expressed interest in letting her take a shot at Daryz and some of Europe's top older horses in Royal Ascot's Prince of Wales's Stakes next month





IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aidan O'brien Benvenuto Cellini Constitution River French Derby Chantilly €1.5 Million Ballydoyle Hawk Mountain Montreal Pierre Bonnard Christmas Day Action Jockey Club Donnacha O'brien A Boy Named Susie Minnie Hauk Daryz Royal Ascot Prince Of Wales's Stakes Komorebi Prix Du Jockey Club Andre Fabre Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High Court Orders Eviction of Revolutionary Housing League from Derelict Ardee Pub in DublinActivists occupied the dilapidated former Ardee Pub intending to create a community centre, prompting the owners and their solicitors to seek a High Court injunction. The judge ruled the building unsafe and ordered the occupants to leave, with the case set to reconvene on June 3.

Read more »

Former DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson faces child abuse trial in NewryJurors at Newry Crown Court heard details of alleged childhood sexual abuse by former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, who is charged with rape, gross indecency and indecent assault. His wife Eleanor Donaldson faces separate aiding‑and‑abetting charges and a trial of the facts after being ruled medically unfit. The case involves vivid and fragmented victim testimony and a historic church meeting where Donaldson apologized for past actions.

Read more »

Mystery Solved: California Hiking Family Died from Environmental ExposureAfter a months-long investigation into the baffling deaths of a Google engineer, his wife, their toddler, and their dog on a remote California hiking trail, authorities have concluded they died from environmental exposure, specifically dehydration and heat. The case, which involved the FBI and ruled out numerous other causes, was cracked through analysis of the father's final phone records, including a desperate text reading "Can you help us."

Read more »

Boy, 14, who died in river pictured as mum issues warning to parentsBaltazar L'Quy, 14, was one of many to die in a water-related tragedy during the heatwave after his body was recovered from the River Thames

Read more »