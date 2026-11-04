Bernard Brogan seeks GPA talks on tax relief for GAA intercounty players

Dublin great Bernard Brogan wants the GPA to pursue tax breaks for intercounty players and says Dublin can win All-Irelands under Ger Brennan. He spoke at the launch of the Throw in for FOCUS charity match between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park.

Dublin GAA great Bernard Brogan has said he wants to work with the Gaelic Players Association on securing tax breaks for intercounty players and believes Dublin can win All-Irelands again under Ger Brennan.

Brogan, a seven-time All-Ireland senior football champion, said the issue is something he is passionate about and that he will pursue it with GPA chief executive Tom Parsons when he gets the headspace. Intercounty players currently receive a Government funded annual grant, with the total pot for that scheme increased by one million euro to 8.2 million euro in the latest budget.

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Brogan Pushes Tax Breaks for Players

Brogan's proposal concerns income tax and the Sportsperson's Relief scheme, which Revenue provides for professionals and which allows relief on income earned directly from participation in the sport only. Retired professional athletes from sports including rugby, boxing, golf, soccer, cycling, swimming, tennis, cricket, squash and horse racing can apply for the relief at the end of their careers.

They can claim a 40 per cent deduction of income earned directly from participation in their sport, including wages and prize money, in any 10 of the preceding 14 years following retirement. Personal appearances and sponsorship deals do not qualify for the deduction. A major reason the relief has not been extended to intercounty players is the amateur status of the GAA. Brogan does not believe the GAA will ever embrace professionalism or even adopt a semi-pro model.

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He said there is definitely scope to look at the tax break stuff and that he would work with Tom Parsons in the GPA on it, describing it as something he is quite passionate about. Brogan, a qualified chartered accountant and former Footballer of the Year, said he was a tax accountant before he started his businesses and pointed to the example of rugby players receiving tax back at the end of their careers.

He said the line is that professional athletes add to the fabric of Irish society and that is why they get the tax break, adding that GAA people should not be treated differently. He acknowledged that measures would be needed, such as requiring five years of intercounty service, but said that can all be solved.

Brogan said 60, 70 or 80 per cent of intercounty players are probably teachers, guards or starting small businesses, and most are not chief executives earning 300,000 euro a year. He said giving tax back to such players would not bankrupt the country, describing them as people who work hard and deserve something back at the end of their careers.

He said the reward would be a way of saying thank you for their service to their county and their country and for inspiring the next generation in such a positive way. Brogan asked why the relief should be there for rugby and jockeys but not for the GAA, saying nothing gives more to Irish society at home and abroad than the GAA.

He argued that such a scheme would help protect Ireland's indigenous sports and agreed it could incentivise players considering professional AFL careers to stay at home. He said that if a player was going to play another 10 years of sport and could receive a 50,000, 60,000 or 70,000 euro cheque at the end of it from tax they had paid on their own job, it could help them buy a house or start a business.

Brogan said nobody really wants to move away from family and friends in Australia, even if there are many reasons for going, and that rewarding players at the end of their county career in a financially sensible way would be a good thing. Brogan also cofounded Legacy Communications with his cousin James and is co-founder and chief commercial officer at PepTalk.

Player Sacrifices and Career Choices

He recalled that when they started Legacy, the marketing business, they did not pay themselves for the first three years, and that he had a couple of bob from sponsorships that kept things going. He said a lot of sports people get into sales jobs because it allows them to train, or into teaching because they are off every summer.

Brogan said he stayed in college for six years because he wanted to play Sigerson and for Dublin, meaning all his decisions were made around playing his sport. He said it is very hard to become a doctor and play sport, or to go after certain careers that take time or require travel, so players make decisions based on what gives them time for their sport.

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Dublin Team Under Ger Brennan

Turning to the current Dublin team, Brogan said Ger Brennan's group will be competitive and can win All-Irelands going forward. He said Dublin bounced back from a difficult start to 2026 to contest an All-Ireland semi-final, and that he would like Brennan to free up his players to take more shots. He pointed to the template laid down by All-Ireland champions Mayo, who attempted to score from outside the arc on 14 occasions in their final win over Kerry.

Brogan said you need to let players play with a bit of freedom, and that if he was talking to Ger he would say let these lads go out and take a few shots. He said Dublin were not shooting enough for his liking in the last year and were still trying to be controlled and get the ball into high percentage zones, whereas some club teams now simply take the shot.

He said players should be told to back themselves and take the shot if it is on, and that they will not be given out to for doing so, because two-pointers are so important now and Dublin did not have enough last year. Brogan was speaking at the launch of the Staycity Presents: Throw in for FOCUS charity match between Dublin and Meath, which will take place at Parnell Park on Wednesday, November 11th at 7.30pm.

Charity Match Between Dublin and Meath

Proceeds from tickets and every donation will go directly to Focus Ireland's No Child Without a Home campaign. See throwinforfocus.ie for tickets and details. The game will see current Dublin and Meath footballers and former county greats from both codes reignite one of the GAA's oldest rivalries. Current Dublin manager Ger Brennan will be togging out for the Dubs, as will Brogan, Dean Rock and Niamh Hetherton.

Meath will be managed by the county's last two Sam Maguire-winning captains, Graham Geraghty and Tommy Dowd. Current Meath captain Eoghan Frayne will be among the Royals featuring, as will former players Joe Sheridan and Peadar Byrne. Brogan's last game against Meath at Parnell Park was a fiery National League clash in 2008, when he was one of five players sent off, three from Dublin and two from Meath.

A subsequent disciplinary investigation recommended suspensions for a total of 16 players. Brogan recalled the last time he played Meath at the venue, walking off after a red card, and said there were a lot of handbags that day. He said he did not know how he got caught up in it, joking that he was wearing red gloves and someone else in red gloves was throwing something, but that he got sent off, which did not happen that often.

He said that when the call came to roll out against Meath in Parnell Park again, and for such a good cause, he was happy to get involved.