Bernardo Silva to Depart Manchester City This Summer

Manchester City has confirmed that Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva will be leaving the club at the end of the season after a highly successful nine-year spell. Silva has won 19 major trophies with the club and expressed his deep gratitude to the fans, teammates, and staff in a heartfelt farewell message.

Manchester City has officially announced that Bernardo Silva will be departing the club at the conclusion of the current season. The Portuguese international, who has enjoyed a remarkably successful nine-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium, has amassed an impressive 19 major trophies during his time in Manchester. This impending departure was hinted at earlier in the month by assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

A statement released on the club's official website confirmed the news: Manchester City can confirm Bernardo Silva will leave the club this summer. The Portuguese playmaker joined City in 2017 and has since made 451 appearances, contributing significantly to the club's most successful era. His impact on City's sustained period of dominance is considered incalculable.

Bernardo is now set to focus on the remaining weeks of the season, aiming to add further silverware to his collection as Pep Guardiola's side remains in contention for both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. He will undoubtedly be remembered as one of Manchester City's finest and most cherished players.

Silva, who arrived from Monaco in May 2017 for a fee of £43 million, boasts an extraordinary list of honors, including six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, a Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup. Reflecting on his departure, Silva shared a heartfelt message with the club's supporters via his Instagram account.

He expressed that upon his arrival nine years ago, he was pursuing a childhood dream of achieving success and greatness. The city and the club, he stated, provided him with far more than he ever envisioned. The triumphs and achievements shared collectively represent a legacy that will forever hold a special place in his heart, citing notable successes such as The Centurions, the domestic quadruple, the historic Treble, and the unprecedented Four In A Row. He emphasized that his time in Manchester has been far from insignificant.

In the coming months, he will bid farewell to a city where he not only achieved immense footballing success but also began his married life and started his family. He extended his sincere gratitude to his wife, Ines, and daughter, Carlota. Addressing the fans directly, Silva conveyed his perpetual appreciation for their unwavering support throughout his years at the club.

His primary aspiration as a player, he revealed, was to always perform with passion, hoping to make the fans feel proud and well-represented on the pitch. He expressed his hope that his dedication was evident in every single game. Bernardo declared that he arrived at Manchester City as a player but will leave as a devoted supporter, a Man City fan for life. He urged the fans to continue their support for the current young squad, expressing confidence that they will create many more unforgettable memories in the future.

He also offered his thanks to the club, Pep Guardiola, the entire staff, and all his teammates for the nine years of shared experiences and for allowing him to be a part of their journey for such an extended period. He highlighted the positive atmosphere cultivated daily at the training ground, which made him feel at home and an integral part of a large family. He concluded by encouraging everyone to savor the final weeks of the season and to fight for the remaining trophies on offer





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