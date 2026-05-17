Bertie Ahern’s Racist Rant: A Disgraceful Moment for Fianna Fáil

Bertie Ahern’s recent racist rant, where he singled out Africans and Muslims as a threat to national security, has sparked outrage and condemnation from political opponents and civil society groups. The incident highlights the dangers of political discourse being coarsened and divisive narratives being normalised.

The real victim, Ahern implied, was not ‘the Africans ’ or Muslim children now designated a national security threat , but himself. After the video emerged, Ahern pulled out his signature move: the simultaneous backtrack-double-down.

He began by rattling through the usual talking points with an equal-opportunities sense of grievance: Muslims with their ‘47 countries’, sharia (Islamic law), child brides, stabbings, open borders, globalism, the Ukraine war, transgender people, women’s safe spaces, hate speech laws, female genital mutilation, Africans and, weirdly, ‘Indians and their space programme’. He then asked, ‘You think there’s too many coming in? ’, in his most confident step-back-folks-I’ve-got-this manner. He had ‘no problem with the Ukrainians’, he said. Or, it seemed, ‘the Poles’





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Bertie Ahern Racist Rant National Security Threat Africans Muslims Fianna Fáil Political Discourse Divisive Narratives Normalisation Nigel Farage Immigration Control Irish Culture And Community Tolerance Inclusivity

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