Beshoffs Employee Claims Racial Discrimination Over Wedding Leave Denial

A Dutch worker at Beshoffs fish and chips alleges discrimination after her requested wedding leave was denied, citing unequal pay and scheduling for EU nationals. The case is now before Ireland's Workplace Relations Commission.

In Dublin, a Turkish employee of the Beshoffs fish and chips chain has filed a formal complaint with the Workplace Relations Commission, accusing the restaurant group of racially discriminatory practices. Fidan claims that her request for annual leave to attend her wedding was refused, and that she was paid at the national minimum wage while two European Union colleagues received higher hourly rates.

Discrimination Allegations and Wage Disparities

During the Commission's hearing, Fidan, who has been working at Beshoffs since November 2022, said that when Ireland's national minimum wage was raised to €12.70 at the start of 2024 she was kept at the lower rate until August of that year. She identified two colleagues - both EU nationals - who were paid a higher rate, a difference she describes as "hidden from me." The higher pay was disclosed only by one of the women by accident.

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Beshoffs' position is that the two workers in question held supervisory roles or performed supervisory duties. Fidan argues that the jobs she performed were identical to those of the other two employees, and that the pay differential was therefore unjustified and discriminatory under the Employment Equality Act of 1998.

Denied Leave for Wedding and Other Requests

Fidan's claim centers on a series of denied requests to take time off. After becoming engaged in November 2024 she asked her manager for leave in September of the following year. The manager's comment that she "didn't invite me" was received by Fidan as dismissal. In February 2025 she formally requested four weeks of leave for September: a fortnight of paid annual leave and a fortnight of unpaid leave. Her manager gave no response, and subsequent communication with the general manager, Bridget Starbuck, was likewise ignored.

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When Starbuck fails to respond, Fidan recounts feeling "rubbish" and "who am I?" She also alleges that the roster for March 2025 required her to work ten consecutive days. According to Fidan this was punishment for discussing her salary, her wedding plans, and for requesting a single Saturday off. The stress led to a panic attack at work, prompting her doctor to place her on medical leave in June 2025.

Employer's Response and Future Proceedings

Starbuck rebutted the medical leave letter by stating the role's nature precluded reduced hours, altered start and finish times, or a calmer working environment - all changes requested by Fidan to return to work. Beshoffs therefore maintains no accommodation is possible.

The complaint remains adjourned, with no hearing scheduled before the New Year. The outcome of the case will be decided once the Commission resumes the hearing in 2026.

Implications for Workplace Equality in Ireland

If upheld, the ruling could force Beshoffs and other restaurants to re‑evaluate wage structures and leave policies to ensure compliance with the Employment Equality Act. The case highlights the challenges non‑EU workers face when their residency status ties them to employment and when they encounter potentially discriminatory practices in the hospitality sector.