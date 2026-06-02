Betrayal and Brutality: The Murder of Maryann Measles

A detailed account of the 1997 abduction, sexual assault, and murder of 13-year-old Maryann Measles in Connecticut, focusing on the involvement of her former friends, the failed police response, and the discovery of her body months later. The narrative explores the mother's desperate efforts to protect her daughter and the community's shock at the level of cruelty.

The 1997 abduction and murder of 13-year-old Maryann Measles from a Connecticut supermarket car park represents a profound and shocking case of betrayal and extreme violence, where the victim was targeted not by a stranger but by a group of older teens and young adults she had once considered friends.

Her mother, Cindi Measles, had grown deeply concerned about her daughter's association with this group, describing them as heavy-drinking thugs, and had already filed a statutory rape report against two of the boys, Alan Walter and Keith Foster, after Maryann disclosed their abuse. On October 19, 1997, while Cindi was inside the Big Y supermarket in New Milford, Ronald Rajcok, a 24-year-old from that circle, forced Maryann into his car at the car park.

He drove her to a rendezvous by the Housatonic River where the others-Walter, Foster, Dino Dupas, Dorothy Hallas, Maggie Bennett, June Segar, and Jeffrey Boyette-were waiting. There, she endured a savage gang rape and physical assault before Walter held her head underwater, drowning her. The group then wrapped her body in a blanket, weighed it down with chains and a cinder block, and dumped it in the river. Her remains were recovered in July 1998 at Lake Lillinonah in Bridgewater.

The crime devastated the community and exposed a shocking level of complicity and cruelty among the group, leading to multiple arrests and lengthy prison sentences for those involved. Maryann was remembered as a vibrant girl with an infectious laugh, living with her parents and three younger sisters. The case remains a chilling example of peer betrayal and the catastrophic consequences of failing to protect vulnerable children from predatory relationships





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Maryann Measles Connecticut Murder Gang Rape Teen Violence Child Homicide

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