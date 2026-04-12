Beverley Callard Addresses Coronation Street Return Amidst Jim McDonald's Death

Beverley Callard, known for her role as Liz McDonald, discusses her potential return to Coronation Street following the death of her on-screen husband, Jim McDonald, and the ensuing family drama. She comments on her experience on the show, the workload, and the future of her character.

Beverley Callard , beloved for her portrayal of Liz McDonald in Coronation Street for over three decades, has addressed the possibility of her return to the iconic soap opera amidst the unfolding drama surrounding her on-screen husband's death. Callard, known for her memorable character's mini-skirts, stilettos, and tumultuous romantic relationships, first graced the cobbles in 1989 and remained a central figure, with intermittent breaks, until her departure in 2020.

The recent revelation that Liz's estranged husband, Jim McDonald, played by Charlie Lawson, has died from pneumonia off-screen has ignited speculation about Liz's potential comeback. The news of Jim's demise, delivered to their son Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), is set to unleash a cascade of dramatic events, including the introduction of Ben Driscoll, Jim's secret son born from an affair with Maggie Driscoll in the late 1970s, a period when Jim was already married to Liz. Callard, speaking on behalf of WhichBingo, shed light on her current stance regarding a return to Weatherfield. While expressing that she is currently committed to other filming projects, she remained open to the possibility, stating 'I think you should never say never.' She fondly recalled her extensive tenure on the show, explaining 'I loved my time there, you don't stay in something for 32 years if you didn't love it...' However, she also acknowledged the demanding workload and the intensity of being involved in major storylines, indicating that she might not be keen on returning to that level of commitment. Callard complimented the show's writers and actors, but also felt that the storylines for Liz were no longer present for her. \Callard, who is currently participating in I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, also shared her disappointment regarding the decision to write off Jim McDonald. She praised Charlie Lawson, describing him as 'one of the best male actors I have ever worked with' and expressed her belief that the decision was unwise. 'He doesn't suffer fools, he's brutally honest but he's wonderful and I think they're crazy for killing Jim McDonald off. I think it's a shame that opportunity will no longer exist.' With her present commitments to Fair City, a return to Weatherfield isn't on the cards just yet, but her love for the show remains strong. Her time on Coronation Street holds a special place in her heart, highlighting the pride she felt in being part of the world's longest-running television program. Callard's insightful comments provide a glimpse into the motivations and considerations influencing her career choices while acknowledging her enduring connection to the show and its legacy. The impact of her character and the on-screen relationship with Jim McDonald continues to resonate with fans, making any future developments surrounding their story of great interest.\Ultimately, Callard's remarks offer a nuanced perspective on her potential return to Coronation Street, balancing her affection for the show with the realities of her current commitments and personal preferences. While a full-fledged comeback isn't immediately on the horizon, her willingness to consider it, coupled with her positive reflections on her time on the show, suggests that the door remains slightly ajar. Her comments about the importance of story quality and the workload underscore the challenges involved in returning to a demanding role after a period of time away. Fans will continue to speculate about Liz McDonald's future in Weatherfield, eager to see if the iconic character will grace the cobbles once again, potentially finding herself entangled in new dramatic storylines linked to Jim's secret son and the aftermath of his death. Viewers can catch the latest episodes of Coronation Street weeknights on ITV1 at 8.30pm and stream them from 7am on ITVX, ensuring they stay up to date on all the latest developments in this long-running television institution





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