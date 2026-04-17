Beverley Callard Updates Fans on Cancer Journey: Surgery Successful, But Cancer Found in Lymph Node

Actress Beverley Callard reveals that while surgery to remove her breast cancer was successful, the disease has spread to a lymph node. She awaits further test results to determine her treatment path, which may include chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Beverley Callard , the beloved actress known for her iconic role as Liz McDonald in Coronation Street, has provided fans with a significant update on her ongoing battle with breast cancer . In a candid sharing session on Instagram, Callard revealed that while the surgery to remove the cancerous cells was successful, the disease has unfortunately spread to a lymph node .

The 69-year-old star had initially disclosed her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis in February of this year, a revelation that came shortly after she moved to Ireland with her husband, Jon McEwan, to join the cast of the RTÉ soap opera Fair City. Just as she was poised to begin filming her debut scenes for Fair City, and while simultaneously appearing on the pre-recorded I'm A Celebrity... South Africa series, Callard received the concerning news of her diagnosis. Her initial surgery took place in early March. Callard recounted the moment she received the news from her consultant, explaining, 'my consultant rang to say the surgery went really well, and they had managed to cut the cancer out.' However, she elaborated on the subsequent findings concerning the lymph nodes. She described how her consultant explained the lymph nodes as a 'staircase' and that if cancer is present, it tends to spread upwards. Three lymph nodes were removed during the operation. Callard confirmed, 'the cancer is in the first lymph node. It's not in the second two and three. So it is there, but it's only small.' The actress shared that these samples have been sent to America for further analysis to determine the aggressiveness of the cancer. She anticipates receiving these results in approximately two weeks. The next steps in her treatment plan are contingent on this report. If the cancer is deemed aggressive, Callard will need to undergo chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy. If it is not aggressive, she will proceed with radiotherapy as originally planned. Despite the inherent worry associated with this waiting period, Callard expressed gratitude for the support she has received from her fans. She acknowledged the shared experiences of many, stating, 'I'm sure loads of you have been through the same thing so that's the state of play and thank you for caring I really appreciate that very much indeed and what you say to me and the comments you make.' The actress's journey began earlier this year when she shared her diagnosis on RTÉ's The Late Late Show. At the time, she explained that the tests were conducted just before she left the UK for her new role. Receiving the call from her consultant moments before her first day on the Fair City set was a jarring experience. She recalled her initial reaction, confessing, 'my head was a bit mashed for the first few days. It's very early stages, and I'm along with thousands of other women as well.' Her willingness to share her experience openly continues to offer solidarity and hope to others facing similar health challenges. The move to Ireland and her new acting role underscore her resilience and determination to continue pursuing her passions despite her health concerns. Her fans remain deeply invested in her well-being and eagerly await further updates as she navigates this challenging chapter with characteristic strength and openness. The dual presence on the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa series and her upcoming work in Fair City highlight her unwavering commitment to her career. This latest update offers a nuanced picture of her progress, acknowledging both the positive outcomes of surgery and the ongoing uncertainties that come with cancer treatment. Her proactive communication provides transparency and allows her followers to feel connected to her journey, offering support and encouragement along the way. The actress's openness about the stage of her cancer, its presence in a lymph node, and the subsequent diagnostic steps demonstrates a profound level of courage. She is navigating a complex medical situation with grace and a focus on what comes next, demonstrating an admirable spirit. The fact that the lymph node involvement is described as 'small' offers a glimmer of hope amidst the understandable anxiety of waiting for further test results. This update serves as a powerful reminder of the prevalence of breast cancer and the importance of early detection and ongoing medical care. Callard's willingness to be so open about her personal health journey not only informs her fans but also contributes to a broader conversation about cancer awareness and support





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