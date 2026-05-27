Beverley Callard Updates on Breast Cancer Treatment After Move to Ireland

Actress Beverley Callard shares her latest health update, discussing delays in radiotherapy due to relocation and her upcoming appointments.

Beverley Callard , the beloved actress best known for her iconic portrayal of Liz McDonald on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street, has provided her followers with an intimate and heartfelt update on her ongoing battle with breast cancer .

The 69-year-old star, who graced the cobbles on and off for three decades, recently relocated to Ireland with her husband Jon McEwan to take on a new role in the BBC soap Fair City. In a candid video shared on Instagram on Tuesday evening, Callard opened up about her latest consultation with her new medical team, revealing both progress and delays. She expressed gratitude for the warm reception at the hospital but noted a concerning observation from her new doctors.

They were somewhat alarmed that she had not yet commenced radiotherapy, as the transition from the UK to Ireland caused a lag in the transfer of her medical records. Despite this hiccup, she confirmed that all records have now arrived, and she is scheduled for further appointments later this week to finally begin the necessary treatment.

This news comes as a significant step forward for the actress, who has been transparent about her health journey since disclosing her diagnosis earlier this year. The actress first revealed her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis in February during an appearance on RTE's Late Late Show. She recounted the surreal moment she received the life-altering news just as she was preparing to step onto the set for her new role in Fair City.

The timing was incredibly challenging, as she was settling into a new country and job. In her own words, she was utterly shocked when her consultant called, urging her to return to the UK immediately.

However, determined to embrace her new opportunity, she navigated the complexities of cross-border healthcare. Her resilience and positivity have been a source of inspiration for many. In the latest video, she radiated a fighting spirit, stating, I am all ready for it and full of beans and really going for it.

She acknowledged the nervousness that accompanies such a journey but emphasized the incredible support she has received from fans, who have flooded her with messages of encouragement and even practical advice, such as recommendations for shampoo and conditioner during treatment. Callard's career has been illustrious, with notable roles beyond Coronation Street, including her stint on I'm a Celebrity... South Africa and her comedic turn in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps alongside Sheridan Smith and Will Mellor.

Her move to Ireland marks a new chapter professionally, but her health remains a priority. She has been proactive in updating her followers, balancing honesty with optimism. The upcoming radiotherapy sessions, while daunting, represent a crucial step in her recovery. She plans to keep her audience posted, eager to share her progress.

Her story resonates with many facing similar battles, as she demonstrates grace under pressure. As she awaits her Thursday appointments, she remains hopeful, cherishing the kindness of strangers and the unwavering support of loved ones. This update underscores the importance of timely medical care and the challenges of navigating healthcare systems across borders. Callard's journey is a testament to her strength and a reminder that even in the face of adversity, one can find light through community and determination





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beverley Callard Breast Cancer Radiotherapy Fair City Health Update

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Derry City and Shelbourne Share the Spoils in Scoreless DrawDerry City and Shelbourne played to a scoreless draw in their latest match, with both teams failing to create any clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities. Derry City\\u2019s winless run stretched to six matches(), while Shelbourne extended their unbeaten run to five matches. Each team had several chances in the match, but ultimately failed to break through the defense of their opponent. The match was marred by frustration and disappointment for both teams, with Derry City being booed off the field at the final whistle.

Read more »

New Reality Dating Show Cast Revealed with Diverse PreferencesThe upcoming summer villa dating series unveils its single contestants, featuring an Irish islander and a mix of personalities. Participants share their ideal partner traits, ranging from humor and charm to specific physical features, while emphasizing authenticity over ego. The show promises drama, romance, and self‑discovery as cast members navigate attraction and competition.

Read more »

Love Island Contestants Reveal Summer Villa PreferencesSeveral single participants share their ideal partner traits and relationship goals ahead of the upcoming summer season, highlighting looks, personality, humor, and drama preferences for the reality show setting.

Read more »

Beverley Callard Radiotherapy Delay Due to Move to IrelandBeverley Callard reveals radiotherapy treatment delayed because her medical records took time to transfer from England to Ireland after moving.

Read more »