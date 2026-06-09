Beyond the Awards: Inspiring Evening with Ireland's Top Female Business Leaders

The "Beyond the Awards" event brings together fourteen remarkable women recognized for their vision, energy, and commitment. Join us on July 1 at The Westbury Hotel for an empowering evening of insight, celebration, and connection, featuring a panel discussion and in-conversation with award winners like Melíosa O'Caoimh, Larissa Feeney, Sarah Byrne, and Orla Dolan. Explore their personal journeys, challenges, and the pivotal moments shaping careers in finance, tech, social entrepreneurship, and more. Includes networking with bubbles and nibbles.

Join us on the evening of Wednesday, July 1 at The Westbury Hotel, for an evening guaranteed to empower, hosted by IMAGE contributing editor, Melanie Morris.

On Friday, May 15, in front of an audience of 1,400, fourteen women were awarded for their vision, energy and commitment to careers that leave a legacy. Now, we get a chance to learn more about some of these remarkable winners, to find out about their paths to success, and the stories behind their achievements, for an inspiring evening of insight, celebration and connection as we bring together some of Ireland's most exceptional female business leaders - the winners of the Beyond the Awards.

The event goes deeper than accolades, exploring the personal journeys, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped the careers of these remarkable women. Through a powerful panel discussion and a special in-conversation feature, guests will hear directly from this year's trailblazers across start-ups, social impact, global leadership, and enterprise, as they share what it truly takes to lead with purpose, resilience, and vision.

Join us in The Grafton Suite in The Westbury Hotel from 6pm onwards for bubbles, nibbles and networking. A distinguished honoree is Melíosa O'Caoimh, a leader in the Irish international financial services sector. As country head, she has been instrumental in the growth and strategic direction of one of Ireland's most important financial institutions. Her dedication to Ireland's funds industry is unrivalled, and she is widely respected for her inclusive leadership and industry expertise.

She recently drove the establishment of Northern Trust's new Irish banking entity, a strategically important development that will help strengthen Ireland's financial ecosystem and represents a major vote of confidence in the Irish market. Another awardee, Larissa Feeney FCA, is CEO and founder of Kinore, a trailblazer in Ireland's traditionally male-dominated finance sector.

Starting her career in hospitality before qualifying as a chartered accountant, she has grown Kinore from rural Donegal into a leading intentionally remote finance and business services firm serving clients nationwide. Her leadership is driven by innovation and a people-first philosophy: she is committed to eliminating 100% of non-value-add tasks through technology so her team can dedicate more time to meaningful client relationships.

She has also championed gender equality, building a strongly female-represented team, with women making up 73% of senior and leadership roles. Sarah Byrne, Director of Agency, Private Equity and Venture Capital Partnerships, EMEA at Google and winner of Senior Executive of the Year, brings over 20 years of experience across advertising and technology. She began her career at leading agencies in London, Dublin and Amsterdam before joining Google in 2014.

She leads the EMEA Agency, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investor team and created the YouTube Masters programme, which builds creator-led capabilities across 1,500 global agencies. Her division became the number one performing partnership team in Google Customer Solutions EMEA in 2025. She holds accredited expertise in systemic, team and leadership coaching, always advocating for radical transparency and kindness, especially in supporting female leaders in technology. Orla Dolan is CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research and Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

She has spearheaded collaborative projects such as digital body replication for personalised treatment and creative partnerships with figures like Michael Flatley. Her efforts have brought eight new cancer treatments from lab to clinic, focusing on necessity not luxury and prioritizing public science communication. She continues to champion initiatives like the White Ribbon for Lung Cancer campaign. Beyond the Awards is a unique event that moves beyond formal recognition to explore the authentic stories of leadership, resilience, and purpose.

It addresses how modern leadership demands more than a standard job description; building a fulfilling career involves where we work, how we work, how we adapt, and how we bring teams along, alongside strategy and results. Expert panelists will provide insights on crafting impactful careers that elevate individuals, teams, and organizations. The evening will feature a special in-conversation segment and a panel discussion covering topics from start-ups to social impact and global enterprise





image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Awards Female Leadership Ireland Business Networking Panel Discussion Career Development Resilience Innovation Social Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Politics of Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino dominate event with flood the zone defenceSporting anticipation for this World Cup is at an all-time low, and for good reason

Read more »

Tony Brown to Join All Blacks as Assistant Coach After 2027 Rugby World CupNew Zealand Rugby has confirmed that Tony Brown will leave his role with the Springboks to become an assistant coach for the All Blacks starting in 2028, after the next Rugby World Cup. The move is part of NZR's strategy to bring top Kiwi coaches back home, even without a confirmed head coach beyond 2027.

Read more »

Irish Finance Minister Criticizes Country's Investment Tax RegimeTánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris TD describes Ireland's taxation on investments as punitive and overly complicated, aiming to reform it to encourage wider participation beyond the wealthy. This follows criticism from economists who warn his plans could disproportionately benefit high earners and shrink the tax base. Harris indicated the government is studying models from Sweden and the UK, seeking a less complex system.

Read more »

Beyond the Anthem: The Unexpected and Enduring Soccer Songs That Truly Capture the Game's SpiritA deep dive into the most authentic and creative football-inspired tracks, from an indie tribute to Gordon Strachan and a grime ode to Thiago Silva, to Japan's synth-pop World Cup celebration and Brazil's tropicalia legend Jorge Ben Jor's funky homage to Fio Maravilha.

Read more »