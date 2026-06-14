Beyond the Pale Festival Shines Under Rare Sunny Skies in Glendalough

The 2026 Beyond the Pale music festival in Wicklow's Glendalough estate delivered a perfect weekend of sun and sound, featuring headliners like Mike D, Father John Misty, and Sister Sledge alongside workshops and night-time trad raves.

The three-day music festival at Wicklow 's Glendalough estate was bathed in sun from Friday to Sunday. Acting as a more intimate alternative to major Irish festivals like Electric Picnic and Altogether Now, Beyond the Pale attracted fans to enjoy a diverse program including DJ sets, dance workshops, food talks, and live music.

The lineup featured high-profile acts such as Mike D from the Beastie Boys, who was set to perform before his debut solo album release later in the year. Indie enthusiasts saw Father John Misty and Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men, while rap fans enjoyed energetic performances from Kojaque and Princess Nokia. Disco was honored by Sister Sledge, and night owls could experience the trad rave at Puc Fada and Club Cu-Cú in the forest.

However, the true standout of the 2026 Beyond the Pale was not a musical act but the weather. For three consecutive days, Glendalough remained gloriously sunny without a single shower-a rare and welcomed phenomenon at an Irish music festival. Attendees soaked up the atmosphere, captured in numerous photographs showing crowds enjoying performances by Prymary Colours, dance workshops like Strix Nebulosa's rope dart session, and moments of leisure with alpacas or simply relaxing in the historic estate grounds.

The festival fostered a sense of community, with visitors from Dublin, Galway, Carlow, and beyond sharing the experience. Amidst the music and sunshine, the event highlighted the charm of smaller-scale festivals that blend culture, nature, and unexpected good weather into a memorable weekend





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Beyond The Pale Glendalough Music Festival Ireland Mike D Father John Misty Sister Sledge Weather Sunshine Wicklow Concert

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