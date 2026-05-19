Bezalel Smotrich describes court as ‘anti-Semitic’ and threatens ‘war’ on Palestinian Authority

Bezalel Smotrich, the Israeli far-right finance minister, has referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as ‘anti-Semitic’ and has threatened to wage a ‘war’ on the Palestinian Authority as retaliation for a proposed ICC arrest warrant against him. Smotrich also mentioned evacuating Khan al-Ahmar, a settlement located near Jerusalem, arguing that it was part of measures against the Palestinian Authority and that ruins the agreements Israel has made with them.

Bezalel Smotrich describes court as ‘anti-Semitic’, saying he will wage ‘war’ on Palestinian Authority in retaliation Israeli far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich displays a map of an area near the settlement of Maale Adumim , outside Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, in August 2025.

Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty(ICC) prosecutor had sought a confidential arrest warrant against him, adding he would retaliate by waging a ‘war’ on the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank under agreements with Israel.

‘The Palestinian Authority has started a war, and it will get a war’, Smotrich told a press conference, reflecting Israeli government anger at what it sees as Palestinian backing for international legal action over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Smotrich also said he had ordered the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, using his authority as finance minister and as a minister in the defence ministry to harm the PA.

West Bank bishop believes Israeli settlers not losing sleep over Occupied Territories BillIsrael kills at least seven in latest attack on Gaza that it says targeted Hamas commander. In August 2025, Smotrich displayed a map depicting the location of Maale Adumim settlement





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Bezalel Smotrich International Criminal Court (ICC) Palestinian Authority Khan Al-Ahmar Maale Adumim Israeli-Palestinian Conflict War

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