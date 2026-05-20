Article about the controversial activities of Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's far-right finance minister, as he pushes for the expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, leading to international criticism and the de facto annexation of the territory.

Israel's far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich is the main driver behind the current expansion of Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, sparking international controversy and critique for its perceived annexation of the territory.

Smotrich, also leader of the far-right Religious Zionist party, has significantly increased settlement construction in the last three-and-a-half years, turning congested roads into superhighways and facilitating the creation of new settlements. Despite his efforts, Smotrich's party still struggles to pass the electoral threshold, with his constituents often voting for more extreme right-wing parties





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Bezalel Smotrich Israel's Far-Right Finance Minister West Bank Settlement Growth International Impact Right-Wing Politics

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