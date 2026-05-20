Big Tech firms using AI to automate tasks and reduce headcount

Big Tech firms such as Meta and Amazon are using AI tools to automate tasks and reduce headcount. Companies such as Amazon and Meta are using internal artificial intelligence (AI) tools in a bid to automate non-essential tasks. The aim, it is understood, is to show line managers that they are increasing their technology use and productivity.

Big Tech firms such as Meta and Amazon are using AI tools to automate tasks and reduce headcount. Companies such as Amazon and Meta are using internal artificial intelligence (AI) tools in a bid to automate non-essential tasks.

The aim, it is understood, is to show line managers that they are increasing their technology use and productivity. It also emerged recently that Meta – parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – was installing new tracking software on US-based employees’ computers to capture mouse movements, clicks and keystrokes for use in training its AI models. Have your say: Are parents’ attitudes to screens contributing to issues in schools?

The moves by these Big Tech firms is part of a broad initiative to build AI agents that can perform work tasks autonomously, Amazon executives told staffers in internal memos seen by Reuters. In light of this, we want to hear from workers of Amazon, Meta or other Big Tech companies in Ireland who have adopted such practices and AI systems.

Submissions will be used to help our understand and reporting on the impact of AI on these companies and their workforces. Our journalists will not share your details or personal information with any body and you can be assured that your data will not be passed on, should you request this. You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential. We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive. Pork sausages served on flight deporting 24 men from Ireland to Pakistan.

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IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Big Tech Firms AI Tools Automation Headcount Reduction Technology Use Productivity Internal AI Tools Amazon Meta Facebook Instagram Whatsapp Tracking Software Mouse Movements Clicks Keystrokes AI Models Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers Ireland AI Impact Workforces Submissions Reporting Impact Of AI Companies Work Tasks Autonomous Amazon Executives Reuters Workers

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