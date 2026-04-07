Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Proposes €55.75 Billion Deal to Acquire Universal Music Group

Pershing Square, led by Bill Ackman, has put forward a proposal to acquire Universal Music Group (UMG) in a deal valued at approximately €55.75 billion. The offer is a mix of cash and stock and comes after a period of market decline for UMG. The acquisition aims to address issues perceived by Ackman as hindering UMG's valuation. The success of the deal hinges on the support of key stakeholders, particularly Bolloré SE, the largest shareholder of UMG. This move could reshape the future of the record label, which represents artists like Taylor Swift and Drake.

Pershing Square , led by Bill Ackman , has proposed a significant acquisition of Universal Music Group ( UMG ), offering a combination of cash and stock in a deal valued at approximately €55.75 billion, according to Reuters calculations. This bold move comes after a period of market value decline for UMG , which has seen its shares fall by 26% over the past year. Ackman's proposal values UMG at roughly €30.4 per share, significantly above the Thursday closing price of €17.11.

The acquisition aims to address issues perceived by Ackman as hindering UMG's valuation, which he believes are unrelated to the underlying performance of its music business. This proposal represents a potential shakeup for the record label, which boasts a roster of high-profile artists, including Taylor Swift and Drake, and underscores Ackman's reputation as a prominent and influential activist investor. This move is particularly noteworthy given Ackman's past clashes with UMG management and his advocacy for a US listing to boost the company's valuation. The deal intends to shift the company's primary stock listing from Amsterdam to the New York Stock Exchange, Pershing Square has said. The deal would result in the cancellation of approximately 17% of UMG’s outstanding shares. Ackman's involvement in this potential transaction has already sparked considerable discussion within the investment community. His track record of activism and his history of engaging with UMG management make this a closely watched development. The ultimate success of the acquisition proposal hinges on several factors, including the support of key stakeholders, particularly Bolloré SE, the largest shareholder of UMG. The outcome will likely have a significant impact on UMG’s future, potentially reshaping its strategic direction and the value of its shares.\The proposal faces a critical hurdle in the form of Bolloré SE, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, which holds an 18.5% stake in UMG. Media holding Vivendi, also controlled by the Bolloré family, owns another 10% of the company. Analysts suggest that Bolloré's support is crucial for the deal's viability, and without it, the proposal is unlikely to succeed. Nicolas Marmurek, an analyst at M&A specialists Square Global, stated in a note that the proposal's chances are slim if Bolloré doesn't back it. The complexities of this deal extend beyond the financial aspects. The proposed relocation of UMG's primary stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange is another key aspect. This move reflects Ackman's belief that a US listing would benefit UMG's valuation. This proposal is, in essence, a strategic bet on the future of UMG, predicated on a belief that underlying value is not being recognized by the market. The success of this deal would be considered a major victory for Pershing Square and could have implications for the future of activist investing in the music industry. The deal also represents a departure for Ackman, who resigned from the UMG board last year, citing other commitments.\The situation involving Pershing Square's proposal to acquire Universal Music Group highlights the dynamic nature of the entertainment industry and the role of activist investors in shaping corporate strategy. The potential acquisition, valued at approximately €55.75 billion, has drawn considerable attention, particularly given the recent market performance of UMG shares, and the significant implications for the entertainment industry. The outcome of this transaction will be closely watched by investors, industry analysts, and the music community. The deal also brings into play the broader context of the music industry's evolution, the challenges of market valuation, and the role of activist investors in driving change. The financial aspects of the deal are complex, and the potential for a shift in UMG’s corporate strategy is significant. The future success of this proposal depends on numerous factors, including investor sentiment, regulatory approval, and the overall economic landscape. The potential deal’s success hinges on whether Pershing Square can convince key stakeholders, and especially the Bolloré family, that its vision for UMG’s future is sound. Should the deal succeed, it will reshape the company and potentially set a precedent for future acquisitions and changes within the industry. The impact on UMG's artists, its employees, and the broader music industry will be another key area to follow. The acquisition is a test case of activism, financial engineering, and strategic positioning in an industry facing both opportunity and challenge





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Bill Ackman Pershing Square Universal Music Group UMG Acquisition

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