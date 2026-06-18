Bill Kenneally, Serial Sex Offender and Basketball Coach, Dies in Prison,Bringing Closure to Victims

Bill Kenneally, convicted of sexually assaulting 15 teenagers in the 1970s and 1980s, has died in hospital after being transferred from Midlands Prison. Survivors, including Jason Clancy, describe a sense of closure following his death, which comes after the publication of a commission report that vindicated the victims. Clancy says the death confirms that 'the whole thing has come full circle.'

Jason Clancy, a survivor of abuse by serial sex offender Bill Kenneally , expressed a sense of closure following Kenneally's death. Kenneally, who was serving an 18½-year sentence for sexually assaulting 15 teenagers in Waterford during the 1970s and 1980s, died in hospital after being transferred from Midlands Prison.

He had been suffering from ill health in recent weeks. Clancy described Kenneally's passing as 'a strange release' that provided 'extra closure' and indicated he was now looking forward to the future. Speaking on Newstalk's Claire Byrne Show, Clancy noted that the publication of a commission's report last week had already been 'total vindication' for the victims. He said the death brings confirmation that 'the whole thing has come full circle and that there's closure.

' Clancy emphasized, 'He did what he did and he's just going to have to face the music when he meets his maker. ' He clarified he was not celebrating the death, stating, 'I'm not jumping up and down that he's dead, I'm not delighted. ' The commission's report examined the State's response to the abuse and identified a deficiency in the law.

Clancy mentioned that another individual, O'Callaghan, had confirmed to survivors at a meeting that he was keen to remedy this legal deficiency. He is to request that the... (The text appears to be cut off or mixed with unrelated headlines, but the substantive news concerns Kenneally's death and victim reactions.





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Bill Kenneally Sex Abuse Victims Closure Commission Report Serial Offender

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