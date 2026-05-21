Bill targeting Israeli settlements trade may see movement after opposition pressure

The legislation has faced criticism for slow-walking, and Senator Black welcomed a message from Minister McEntee indicating the Bill would be brought back to the Dáil shortly, despite potential risks to the economy.

Legislation targeting trade with the Israel i settlements first introduced by Senator Frances Black in 2018 became a focus of significant opposition pressure due to the Government's perceived slow-walking the legislation.

Despite opposition, Senator Black welcomed a message from Minister McEntee indicating the Bill would be brought back to the Dáil shortly. Ireland, along with other member states like Spain, has shown that such actions can be taken with the right political will, but Ireland remains committed to a thorough and effective ban on all trade with illegal settlements, both goods and services





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Irish Settlements Legislation Opposition Pressure Irish Times Israel Illegal Settlements Minister Mcentee Opposition Committee ICJ Trade With The Israel Legislation To Be Passed Irish Rail Italian Flotilla Activists Deported From Israel Spain Horse Races New Savings Scheme Bank Of Ireland Davy Senator

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