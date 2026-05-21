Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Vehicle Fire at MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan Prompts EvacuationsVehicle Fire at MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan Prompts Evacuations Los Angeles Fire Department Truck Involved in Serious AccidentLos Angeles Fire Department Truck Involved in Serious Accident

Bill targeting Israeli settlements trade may see movement after opposition pressure

Politics & Government News

Bill targeting Israeli settlements trade may see movement after opposition pressure
Irish SettlementsLegislationOpposition Pressure
📆21/05/2026 12:32:00
📰IrishTimes
20 sec. here / 22 min. at publisher
📊News: 81% · Publisher: 98%

The legislation has faced criticism for slow-walking, and Senator Black welcomed a message from Minister McEntee indicating the Bill would be brought back to the Dáil shortly, despite potential risks to the economy.

Legislation targeting trade with the Israel i settlements first introduced by Senator Frances Black in 2018 became a focus of significant opposition pressure due to the Government's perceived slow-walking the legislation.

Despite opposition, Senator Black welcomed a message from Minister McEntee indicating the Bill would be brought back to the Dáil shortly. Ireland, along with other member states like Spain, has shown that such actions can be taken with the right political will, but Ireland remains committed to a thorough and effective ban on all trade with illegal settlements, both goods and services

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IrishTimes /  🏆 3. in İE

Irish Settlements Legislation Opposition Pressure Irish Times Israel Illegal Settlements Minister Mcentee Opposition Committee ICJ Trade With The Israel Legislation To Be Passed Irish Rail Italian Flotilla Activists Deported From Israel Spain Horse Races New Savings Scheme Bank Of Ireland Davy Senator

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Author Regrets Past Relations with Israeli Military PublisherIrish Author Regrets Past Relations with Israeli Military PublisherSally Rooney regrets working with a publisher she later realized had ties to the Israeli military, citing her support for the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
Read more »

Outrage over Irish woman's treatment by Israeli soldiers sparks Minister's smirk - Minister of National Security Ben Givr shares video on Israeli platform XOutrage over Irish woman's treatment by Israeli soldiers sparks Minister's smirk - Minister of National Security Ben Givr shares video on Israeli platform XShocking footage of an Irish woman and her treatment by masked Israeli soldiers resulting in outrage after being shared on a social media platform by Israel's Minister of National Security Ben Givr.
Read more »

Micheál Martin criticises Israeli security minister's behaviour towards Gaza flotilla activistsMicheál Martin criticises Israeli security minister's behaviour towards Gaza flotilla activistsIrish Minister for Social Protection Micheál Martin has expressed his disapproval of the actions of Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir towards Gaza flotilla activists, describing them as 'disgusting' and 'disgraceful'.
Read more »

European Irish Citizens Detained in Gaza Context of Israeli AggressionEuropean Irish Citizens Detained in Gaza Context of Israeli Aggression
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-21 15:44:39