Billionaire Investor Kenneth Dart Amasses Over 25% Stake in Flutter Entertainment

Styrofoam cup heir Kenneth Dart has significantly boosted his investment in gambling giant Flutter Entertainment, now holding more than a quarter of the company. This move occurs amidst a challenging period for Flutter, marked by market downturns and regulatory hurdles, but Dart's strategy suggests a belief in the company's long-term value.

Kenneth Dart , the heir to the styrofoam cup empire, has significantly increased his stake in Flutter Entertainment , now holding just over 25 percent of the global gambling giant. Dart, a septuagenarian investor known for his strategic and often contrarian approach, initially disclosed a 5 percent holding in Flutter last September. His current interest is comprised of nearly 18.7 percent of the company's ordinary shares, with the remainder secured through cash-settled equity swaps.

This move comes as Flutter is in the midst of a substantial share buyback program, designed to return up to $5 billion to shareholders. While this program aims to benefit all remaining investors by increasing their proportionate ownership, Dart's enlarged stake suggests a strong conviction in Flutter's long-term prospects, even amidst recent market turbulence. The current valuation of Dart's stake stands at approximately €4.88 billion. Despite a notable slump of about 60 percent in Flutter's stock price since Dart's initial investment was revealed, his strategy of entering a declining market has allowed him to average down his acquisition costs. This approach is characteristic of Dart's investment philosophy, which has seen him successfully navigate complex financial landscapes by identifying undervalued assets and patiently waiting for their recovery. His wealth, originating from his grandfather's founding of Dart Manufacturing, a leading producer of styrofoam cups, has been further augmented by decades of savvy investments in distressed sovereign debt and significant holdings in other industries, including tobacco and online casino technology. This latest maneuver in Flutter Entertainment further solidifies his reputation as a formidable investor with a keen eye for opportunity. Flutter Entertainment, which boasts the leading US sports betting company FanDuel among its brands, has faced headwinds recently. Both Flutter and rival DraftKings have experienced share price declines, partly attributed to the burgeoning predictions market. This innovative sector allows individuals to wager on a wide array of outcomes, ranging from political elections and weather patterns to product sales performance. While Kalshi and Polymarket currently dominate this space, Flutter's chief executive, Peter Jackson, indicated in February that the company's own nascent predictions market, launched in December, was exceeding expectations. He also reassured stakeholders that there was no evidence of significant cannibalization of FanDuel's core sports betting business by these new prediction offerings. However, the broader market sentiment has continued to impact Flutter's share price. Further compounding these challenges are regulatory shifts impacting Flutter's international operations, including anticipated increases in UK gambling taxes and a ban on certain online gaming formats in India. Despite these pressures, Dart's increased stake signals a belief in Flutter's resilience and its ability to navigate these complex market dynamics and regulatory environments





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